15
7
37
23
47
40
16
46
10
35
8
24
48
14
5
22
31
43
21
2
11
29
50
3
18
20
25
13
4
44
45
49
1
39
33
9
26
34
32
30
38

Edwards knows it will take some time for Luton to see the best of former Chelsea and Everton star Barkley

157 Less than a minute



Midfielder didn’t have a proper pre-season ahead of joining Town


Source link

157 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Brendon McCullum says England will ‘go harder’ on Bazball tactics at Lord’s in second Test

Brendon McCullum says England will ‘go harder’ on Bazball tactics at Lord’s in second Test

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Six European players vie for two places as Luke Donald ponders Ryder Cup options

Six European players vie for two places as Luke Donald ponders Ryder Cup options

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo