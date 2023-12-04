26
46
34
25
1
47
22
48
37
29
2
49
10
8
40
31
23
38
20
14
45
50
4
35
18
15
24
9
13
5
32
21
11
39
30
16
43
33
3
7
44

Edwards puts disappointing Brentford display down to an 'off day' from his Hatters side

150 Less than a minute



Town chief on Luton’s 3-1 reverse at the Gtech Stadium


Source link

150 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Thomas Frank calls on Mikkel Damsgaard to come of age at Brentford

Thomas Frank calls on Mikkel Damsgaard to come of age at Brentford

Mohammed Kudus’ agent reveals ‘ridiculous’ Chelsea offer wrecked transfer despite personal terms agreement

Mohammed Kudus’ agent reveals ‘ridiculous’ Chelsea offer wrecked transfer despite personal terms agreement

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

Mateo Kovacic to Man City: Chelsea midfielder speaks amid transfer reports

Mateo Kovacic to Man City: Chelsea midfielder speaks amid transfer reports

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo