20
26
31
33
9
16
2
37
40
48
30
44
23
4
35
34
25
18
22
11
38
32
8
3
43
10
49
15
13
46
29
39
1
24
14
5
Edwards warns Luton to watch out for Everton attacker's 'wand' of a left foot

Edwards warns Luton to watch out for Everton attacker's 'wand' of a left foot

2024-05-03Last Updated: 2024-05-03
346 Less than a minute



Winger has been in excellent form for the Toffees this term


Source link

2024-05-03Last Updated: 2024-05-03
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

VOTE: Who is your Luton Town Player of the 2023-24 Season?

VOTE: Who is your Luton Town Player of the 2023-24 Season?

2024-04-25
Mo Salah shows why Liverpool consider him priceless as Reds dismantle hapless Aston Villa

Mo Salah shows why Liverpool consider him priceless as Reds dismantle hapless Aston Villa

2023-09-03
Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Chelsea job is harder than Tottenham amid Daniel Levy admission

Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Chelsea job is harder than Tottenham amid Daniel Levy admission

2023-11-05
Sign another forward, invest in the academy and get fit

Sign another forward, invest in the academy and get fit

2023-12-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo