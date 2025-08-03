Eight things I learned from the Lions tour of Australia

Highlight-reel moments, the famous ‘Sea of Red’ and some welcome Aussie cheer – there is plenty to take away from a truly memorable series Down Under

SYDNEY — The British & Irish Lions’ tour of Australia came to a close on Saturday with defeat in the final Test but triumph overall, as Maro Itoje’s team emulated their predecessors of 1989 and 2013 with a 2-1 series result Down Under.

The i Paper‘s Hugh Godwin was in Oz for all three Tests and here gives his reflections on lessons learnt, changes to keep the Lions going strong and why Sydneysiders always pack an umbrella.

1. Results don’t tell the full story

Winning the series was by far the main aim of Itoje and his men who, as with every Lions squad, are thrown together in a concept that is simultaneously a delight and a frustration.

As the best of British and Irish rugby – the “absolute pinnacle” was a phrase heard often from players and coaches, while some of the Wallabies chose “world-class” – they might be expected to play exciting or even innovative rugby.

And there were some great moments, like Finn Russell’s lobbed pass to Sione Tuipulotu for the first try of the first Test, and the break by Bundee Aki and short charges by Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman, finished off in James Lowe’s neat pass to Tadhg Beirne in the second Test.

However, arguably, the 2025 Lions were one different penalty decision – such as when Jac Morgan cleaned out Carlo Tizzano in the last minute of the second Test – from returning as series losers.

And with the potential of the team and high-quality players partly untapped, it left you yearning for the one thing you cannot have with the Lions: more time.

Andy Farrell as head coach delivered the Ireland game plan with a few tweaks, and you wonder two more things: would a more adventurous coach have jazzed the style up, and how different would rugby union be to rugby league if it wasn’t for the set-pieces? Not that the Lions are alone in the latter conundrum.

2. When the time and the place are right, a Lions Test is out of this world

I would rank the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the top 10 of one-off rugby spectacles I have witnessed – up there with, among others, England v New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, several Champions Cup finals, and France beating the All Blacks at the 2007 World Cup.

The MCG, while placing fans a long way from the pitch, is superbly appointed near a very cool city, and the 90,000 crowd and fireworks and ultimate theatre as referee Andrea Piardi delivered his verdict on the final penalty made for cracking entertainment.

Oh, and by the way, if you want to get rid of contentious breakdown penalties that divide opinion, you will have to stop playing rugby.

Reducing the powers of the TMO could speed the game up, but the evil genie of endless replays and debate are out of the bottle, come what may.

3. The Lions tour is a money-maker, all right

The Lions is a unique concept, rooted in the jolly old amateur days of sticking the best players from four unions on a plane (or boat) to the other side of the world, and telling them to produce great rugby in a hostile environment with about five minutes’ preparation.

Oh, and nowadays they make a mint while they are at it – partly because they need to pay 20-plus full-time staff and the costs of a travelling circus of more than 90 people in all.

Industry estimates predict each of the four home unions will make about £6.5m, a record, out of this tour.

And all sorts of other parties – travel agents, sponsors, kit manufacturers, hotels, bars – do nicely out of it.

Alun Wyn Jones was a familiar face on tour (Photo: Getty)

There were more than 40 ex-Lions here doing hospitality work; you couldn’t go far without bumping into Jeremy Guscott or Scott Quinnell or Alun Wyn Jones or some other legend, and very chatty they all were, too.

Guscott for one correctly predicted the Lions might struggle to find the motivation for the third Test, leading 2-0 as his 1997 team in South Africa had also done before losing the last match.

Meanwhile the plans of the individual teams of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales are disrupted, but their financial wheels are oiled and the participating nations – if not noticeably anyone else in the rugby world – love it.

4. The warm-up matches were a waste of time

Not completely true, as the First Nations/Pasifika XV gave the midweek Lions a great run, with a team whose founding principle might be revived in a similar guise during the next tour to New Zealand in 2029.

Arrangements for that tour are still under discussion, with no contract signed, although the Lions’ chief executive Ben Calveley said in Sydney on Sunday the existing 10-match “footprint” including a pre-tour match at home is likely.

The Lions board will also re-assess the pros and cons of the match between the first and second Tests, and pick the next head coach after the 2027 World Cup, with Andy Farrell “in a very strong position”.

And Australia to host again on rotation, in 2037?

“It is 100 per cent our ambition to return, and we would want the next one to be bigger and better than this one,” Calveley said.

“If nothing changes in terms of calendar configurations and so forth, then that [2037] would be the expectation, yes.”

So, any ways to improve the model? Calveley said consideration is being given to playing the likes of Fiji or Japan in place of a tour match, or opposition in France or North America on the way over.

Itoje, the Lions captain, had commented that a tour isn’t a tour without a “long-haul flight”, which would rule France out of anything more than a one-off game.

But who knows, seeing as the watchword of the Lions – for all the talk of history and legends – always seems to be “money talks”.

And, by the way, if they did tour France, would a Toulouse or Bordeaux team or a regional grouping facing half a Lions team as a warm-up be any stronger than a half-baked Queensland Reds or NSW Waratahs as seen here? Answers on a second-class postcard, please.

5. The Lions’ future is secure… or is it?

World Rugby’s Regulation 9 protects the Lions to achieve player release in the same summer window every four years.

The power-brokers of competitions like the World Cup and forthcoming Nations Cup appear content to let the Lions have their place in the calendar.

And a women’s Lions tour is coming next, in New Zealand in 2027 (and that will help keep some of those staff busy).

Calveley said: “We have the support of our four shareholder unions.

“We have a partnership now with PRL [Premiership] and URC [United Rugby Championship] and with the clubs from those leagues.

“The same is true with the player associations and the players themselves.

“So I think our relationship with the professional game is better than it has ever been and I would see that continuing in the future.”

The Lions won the first two Tests before losing the third (Photo: Getty)

In the background, though, is the R360 mob led by Mike Tindall and several player agents, mooting a touring league of made-up franchise teams to put a size-13 boot into the existing club rugby set-up.

The i Paper has been told all eight men’s franchises have buyers, on paper at least, but none of the eight city-based weekends of matches will be in France; an intriguing omission given that country’s leading role in the sport.

It is still speculation, but if players go to R360 and forfeit their international places, would they also forfeit the Lions? And what if both parties are fighting for the same travelling-circus space?

6. Australian rugby receives a welcome boost

Injuries removed Maro Itoje, Tommy Freeman and James Ryan inside the opening 42 minutes, and a biblical storm that turned made the front rows of Sydney’s Accor Stadium akin to lower oneself into a lukewarm bath, as the closing act of the tour became a lottery in many respects.

The Lions, who had chosen a largely unchanged team, lacked the necessary spirit or cohesion to hold a fired-up Wallabies side.

On the flipside, and seeing as Australia had sunk as low as eighth in the world rankings recently, and they are hosting the men’s World Cup in 2027, a revitalisation for them would be great news for the game, which cannot afford to write off a nation who have won two World Cups.

And you only have to pick up a newspaper here or see who’s leading the sports bulletins on TV, to know rugby league and Aussie Rules are the more widely-loved football codes.

The Wallabies’ head coach Joe Schmidt said “maybe” when asked if he wished their prep for the Lions series had been more intensive.

It felt like they missed an opportunity there.

An acid test of Australia’s strength – and by extension that of the Lions – will be seen when the Wallabies visit world champions South Africa in Johannesburg and Cape Town later this month.

7. Not just an overseas jolly…

The Test-series crowd figures of 52,229 in Brisbane, 90,307 in Melbourne, and 80,312 in Sydney were bolstered by maybe a third in each case being UK and Irish travellers, or devoted ex-pats.

This is quite the travelling army, possibly exceeding the numbers seen at World Cups or Euros in football, although those tickets are harder to come by.

Looking closer at the “Sea of Red”, and of course all the fathers and sons, and couples and families and groups of mates from clubs have different tales amid the common bond.

I met David Gallagher, a self-confessed rugby novice who was in Australia to honour his father Tim, who passed away earlier this year having already paid for his tour.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed themselves by all accounts (Photo: Getty)

The charming David and Heather Hyde were simply in love with rugby, although they and many others I met from Wales admitted a few more Welshmen in the Lions’ squad would have been welcome; hopefully that wheel of fortune will turn again.

As the fans thronged the hotels and bars and shops, chanting “Lions, Lions” at the drop of a red beanie hat, they mostly behaved themselves and sang their songs and looked after each other well.

The Lions’ organisers just need to keep an eye on ticket prices and making enough available without fixing them to expensive travel packages, so the young and the not so well off can make the trip.

The average of the “official” package buyers here was 57. Although the Lions point out their digital and social channels are populated mostly by the under-34 age category.

8. It can rain a hell of a lot in Sydney

Locals said the last week of this tour was the wettest it has been in the city for years, and Saturday’s final Test at Accor Stadium was halted for almost 40 minutes due to a lightning storm.

Luckily I had made my ferry trip to see Manly, where England stayed for the 2003 World Cup final, and sample some swordfish, last Monday before the sun disappeared.

And visitors for the men’s World Cup in 2027 will be here in the more inviting October and November.