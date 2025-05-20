El Shaddai Wants To Empower Women With Her New Track ‘Priceless’

Recording artist El Shaddai, also known as Dolly Don, is addressing strength and self worth in her new track Priceless.

Produced by Mario Cheef, the song will be released on May 24.

“Priceless was inspired by moments when I’ve felt underestimated or taken for granted—whether in love, business, or life in general. I had to step into my confidence and realize that softness doesn’t equal weakness. This song is a bold statement that my worth can’t be measured or bought. It’s about self-love, inner strength, and owning your power. At its core, Priceless is a declaration of woman empowerment and a reminder to always stand on business,” she said, adding that Mario Cheef is also the mastermind behind the song’s engineering and visuals.

El Shaddai (given name Shada Barrett) spent her childhood between Tivoli Gardens and Jungle in Kingston, before moving to Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine. The entertainer, who has always had an interest in music is now based in Hartford, Connecticut.

She anticipates that Priceless will become an empowerment anthem for women all around the world.

“My ultimate hope is that Priceless inspires people—especially women—to recognise their worth and stop settling. I want it to resonate across the globe, lift spirits, and serve as a reminder that confidence, value, and self-respect are non-negotiable. I also want it to be that dancehall anthem that turns up every party, fashion show, and playlist it lands on,” El Shaddai added.

The artiste is known for other tracks such as Tip, Repeat featuring MC Nuffy, and will also be releasing a track with Lisa Hyper on June 4 titled Drunk Off Love (DOL).

“My mother was closely connected to the original Portmore Gaza movement back in Waterford, and she actually had me sing for Vybz Kartel when I was just 11. He gave me some really positive feedback. When Lisa Hyper found out my mother is Anngodbless, everything aligned naturally. I sent her a few songs, and she instantly gravitated toward Drunk Off Love (DOL). She came to the studio at 1:00 a.m. and within the hour, Mario Cheef had already recorded her verse. The vibe was authentic and effortless,” El Shaddai explained about the promising collaboration.

With a bright career ahead of her, the entertainer has already been making strides of her own on the international scene.

“One of my proudest achievements is being a part of the BET Awards Experience in Los Angeles for three consecutive years. I was also featured in the prestigious African Achievements Awards with Mr. Davies Chirwa, who is the founder of Channel A TV. I’ve worked on projects with legends like Chuck Fenda. I’ve performed on stages before icons like Beres Hammond, Baby Cham, Valiant, and more—each experience shaping my journey and pushing me to go harder,” she said.

In the meantime, she is encouraging emerging female artistes to remain dedicated as they tackle the fast-paced industry.

“Stay true to yourself. While it’s natural to be inspired by others, never lose your originality. Enjoy the process and remember that music is an art—not just a business. Don’t let the pressure change you. Your uniqueness is your power, so protect it,” El Shaddai said.