Embrace tech revolution: Muchinguri | Business Times

Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector should embrace technological innovation, climate-resilient practices, and sustainable land management to overcome challenges ranging from climate change and resource scarcity to market volatility, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society (ZAS)’s annual agribusiness conference yesterday, Muchinguri-Kashiri, highlighted the central role of technology and innovation in boosting productivity, efficiency, and resilience in agriculture.

“.. it is common course that the agricultural sector faces a myriad of challenges, ranging from climate change and resource scarcity to market volatility and evolving consumer demands. Simultaneously, industries are seeking sustainable, efficient supply chains and innovative solutions to meet market needs,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

“Communities, in turn, are looking for predictable markets, access to nutritious food, and opportunities for local development. Building resilience entails recognising these interdependencies, working collaboratively to overcome obstacles, and leveraging our strengths. For instance, advancements in agricultural technology, often driven by industrial innovation, can significantly enhance productivity and resource-use efficiency on a campus.”

Despite Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential, high costs of production continue to constrain smallholder and commercial farmers alike. Fuel costs and reliance on imported inputs, particularly fertilizers, remain significant barriers to sustainable productivity. Muchinguri-Kashiri said the government is actively pursuing local production to reduce these constraints.

“Let us also be realistic on other high-cost factors that are affecting most of our agricultural production models. The high cost of fuel and the continuous importation of inputs, in particular fertilizers, towards the summer cropping season is unsustainable. The Second Republic is therefore working tirelessly to guarantee that fertilizers, a critical farming enabler, are manufactured locally,” she said.

The remarks come amid growing calls from farmers for affordable inputs and timely government support. Zimbabwe’s reliance on imported fertilizers has historically made the sector vulnerable to global price fluctuations, a factor that has eroded profit margins for both small-scale and commercial producers.

Another critical concern in the sector has been delayed payments for agricultural produce.

Addressing the issue, Muchinguri-Kashiri pledged that government would ensure farmers receive timely compensation.

She also emphasized the importance of creating a competitive market environment that allows private sector participation.

“On the summer cropping front, marketing has progressed steadily. There have been continuous efforts to ensure that farmers receive fair and timely payments for their produce, while also creating space for private players to participate competitively in the marketing system,” she said.

Ensuring timely payments is seen as a key step in maintaining farmer confidence and encouraging investment in productivity-enhancing practices. Market access, coupled with predictable pricing, is expected to incentivize farmers to adopt modern farming technologies and diversify production.

With climate change increasingly impacting Zimbabwe’s agricultural output, the government is prioritizing climate-proofing strategies for the upcoming 2025–2026 summer cropping season. Muchinguri-Kashiri outlined plans to expand irrigation, water harvesting, and computer infrastructure programs aimed at strengthening smallholder resilience.

“As we prepare for the 2025–2026 summer cropping season, our focus will be on climate-proofing agriculture through agroecological tailoring, increased investment in irrigation and water harvesting, expanding the computer infrastructure program for smallholder resilience, and strengthening agricultural warning and extension services to guide farmers on best practices,” she said.

Experts at the conference emphasized that integrating technology with climate-smart practices can significantly improve crop yields and reduce losses due to droughts or flooding.

Precision agriculture, which uses data analytics, soil monitoring, and satellite mapping, was highlighted as a critical tool for enhancing efficiency and ensuring sustainable production.

Delegates at ZAS conference underscored the role of technological innovation in transforming Zimbabwe’s agricultural landscape.

From mechanized equipment and digital platforms to farm management software, technology is seen as pivotal for increasing productivity, improving market intelligence, and linking farmers to buyers efficiently.

“Advancements in agricultural technology, often driven by industrial innovation, can significantly enhance productivity and resource-use efficiency on a campus,” Muchinguri-Kashiri reiterated, emphasizing the need for public-private collaboration to accelerate technology adoption.

Financial institutions attending the conference also highlighted opportunities for digital financial services to support farmers.

Mobile banking, microloans, and digital insurance products are increasingly being leveraged to ensure timely access to inputs and risk mitigation against climate shocks.

Muchinguri-Kashiri stressed that building resilience in agriculture requires more than technological adoption; it also demands strong collaboration across stakeholders. Farmers, private sector actors, government agencies, and community organizations must work together to create sustainable value chains that benefit producers and consumers alike.

“Communities, in turn, are looking for predictable markets, access to nutritious food, and opportunities for local development. Building resilience entails recognising these interdependencies and working collaboratively to overcome obstacles and leverage our strengths,” she said.

The conference also explored strategies to enhance value addition, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen agribusiness financing. Delegates highlighted the importance of linking smallholder farmers to regional and international markets to create economic opportunities beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

The conference also provided a platform for government officials to communicate policy initiatives aimed at supporting the agricultural sector. Beyond local fertilizer production and climate-proofing strategies, government support includes extending extension services, improving access to affordable inputs, and fostering an enabling environment for agribusiness investment.

Policy-makers also discussed ongoing efforts to modernize marketing systems, ensuring that farmers receive fair prices and reducing reliance on middlemen who often erode profit margins. Strengthening infrastructure, including cold storage and transport networks, was identified as another priority to minimize post-harvest losses.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean agriculture, with the sector at the intersection of technological innovation, climate change adaptation, and economic recovery. Delegates agreed that addressing these challenges requires coordinated action, investment in technology, and long-term commitment from both government and private sector players.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2025–2026 cropping season, the focus on climate-smart agriculture, timely payments, and technological adoption signals a concerted effort to enhance productivity, stabilize markets, and create sustainable livelihoods for farmers across the country.

