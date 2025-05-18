Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast today
The 2025 Formula One season is in northern Italy for its next instalment, as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes centre stage today.
Taking place at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the seventh round of the Championship has it all to play for.
McLaren are asserting their dominance this year, with Oscar Piastri beginning to display his huge potential by winning the last three races on the spin.
The Australian topped the podium in Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami to follow his opening victory in round two at the Chinese GP.
Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris lead the way at the top of the F1 standings, with 16 points currently separating the pair.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the last four world titles from 2021 to 2024, is back in third on 99 points.
Mercedes’ George Russell completed the top three in Miami, but found himself 37.644 seconds behind the McLarens.
Now McLaren are looking to put the pedal to the floor again and hammer home their already hefty advantage, as the defending constructors’ champions seek to claim a first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008.
In the latest constructors’ standings, the British team are now sat on 246 points, way clear of Mercedes on 141.
When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 18 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, northern Italy.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start time
The race weekend kicked off with the first practice session, which took place on Friday afternoon.
FP2 was also on Friday, with a third practice session on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying in the afternoon.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix itself starts at 2pm BST on Sunday, which is 3pm local time.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid positions
Piastri produced a stunning late lap to pip Verstappen to pole position by just 0.034 seconds in Saturday’s eventful qualifying session that saw heavy early crashes for both Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, both of whom were thankfully unhurt.
Colapinto was later handed a one-place grid penalty for a pit lane infringement, dropping to 16th for Sunday’s race.
Lando Norris’ frustrations continued for McLaren as he was pipped to third by Mercedes’ George Russell, while it was a strong performance in qualifying from both Williams and Aston Martin but a terrible one for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both outside the top 10 at the Scuderia’s home race.
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
6. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
12. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
14. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
17. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
20. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
TV channel: In the UK, every session from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is being shown live on Sky Sports F1.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the entire race weekend live online via the Sky Go app.
Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing free-to-air highlights of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from 6.30pm BST on Sunday evening.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast
After hot and humid races out in Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami, there looks to be a bit more of a mixed forecast ahead of this weekend’s action.
Sun is expected on Sunday morning, before it clouds over, with a slight chance of some rain falling on the track in spells as the race takes place.
The predicted temperature as the action gets underway is expected to be around 23 °C , with lows of 13 °C .
Source link