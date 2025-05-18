48
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast today

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast today

2025-05-18
331 2 minutes read


The 2025 Formula One season is in northern Italy for its next instalment, as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes centre stage today.

Taking place at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the seventh round of the Championship has it all to play for.

McLaren are asserting their dominance this year, with Oscar Piastri beginning to display his huge potential by winning the last three races on the spin.

The Australian topped the podium in Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami to follow his opening victory in round two at the Chinese GP.

Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris lead the way at the top of the F1 standings, with 16 points currently separating the pair.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the last four world titles from 2021 to 2024, is back in third on 99 points.

Mercedes’ George Russell completed the top three in Miami, but found himself 37.644 seconds behind the McLarens.

Now McLaren are looking to put the pedal to the floor again and hammer home their already hefty advantage, as the defending constructors’ champions seek to claim a first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008.


2025-05-18Last Updated: 2025-05-18
331 2 minutes read
