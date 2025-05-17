The £40m Emiliano Martinez replacement Aston Villa should sign

There is a ready-made Premier League option for Villa to sign this summer after a teary Martinez appeared to wave goodbye

Whispers become full-on expectation after scenes like that. Emiliano Martinez, tearfully waving as he walks off the Villa Park pitch, how could it mean anything else?

“He’s been a good character, obviously some people like him, he can obviously be annoying sometimes, some of his antics,” Roy Keane said on Sky Sports after Aston Villa‘s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“But he’s been a great signing for them. He’d be a big loss to them because it does look like he’s saying his goodbyes.”

Martinez may have suffered a dip in form for Aston Villa this season but it was nothing supporters believed he couldn’t have turned around.



It was certainly not enough to want him to leave. A little competition would have helped, but now if reports are to be believed he has been lured by Saudi Arabia.

Unai Emery said little to the contrary – “we will see” – while Villa’s bid to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could make this transfer the difficult but standout choice, one that protects younger assets from having to be sold.

Nevertheless, these are some mighty gloves to fill. Martinez has made 211 appearances for Villa since joining from Arsenal in 2020, and during that time he has become a World Cup winner with Argentina and won the Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper award twice.

That has been a major source of pride for the Villa faithful, who serenade the “world’s no 1” virtually every home match. As Keane notes about the “antics”, they may irk but they are certainly welcome when he is your own team’s goalkeeper, and Villa fans will therefore fondly remember his five years here – if this is indeed the end.

His penalty heroics in last year’s Conference League tie against Lille stand out, but more significantly his consistency in goal has been a major reason behind Villa climbing the table.

An easy selection and one less headache – perhaps until recently, with some iffy displays – now it appears Villa must search for at least one goalkeeper in the summer transfer windows.

Who could replace Martinez?

Reports in Spain claim Emery is keen on Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, who is said to be a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid as well.

That would make it some coup for Villa if those two Spanish giants are in the mix for the 24-year-old.

However, closer to home there is an even better fit, ready-made and chomping at the bit for his chance as a No 1 goalkeeper: Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland, who is valued at around £40m, international has impressed when deputising for Alisson and is set to seek pastures new.

That is all the more likely because Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Liverpool this summer, while Kelleher was open about his desire to leave in search of first-team football back in September.

“I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out,” he said.

Caoimhin Kelleher appears surplus to requirements at Liverpool (Photo: Reuters)

Villa would have competition should they show an interest in Kelleher, who is not short of suitors.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked, Manchester United is deemed an ideal location, while Bournemouth are said to be confident of beating the Big Six clubs to Kelleher’s signature.

More recently West Ham and Leeds United have made the gossip columns too, while last year Nottingham Forest saw an offer rejected by Liverpool.

That takes us to nearly half of next season’s Premier League teams, meaning Kelleher is undoubtedly going to be a man in demand.

He will though only want to go where he is guaranteed the gloves, and with a space opening up at Villa, and the prospect of European football again next season, he be enticed to make the trip down the M6.

It’s a move that suits all parties, and represents only a minor risk for Villa, who know that Martinez will take some replacing.