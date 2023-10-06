Who Has Eminem Dated? A Look Into Rapper’s Dating History

Among the women who were linked to Eminem, he had the longest relationship with his estranged wife, Kim Mathers (Kimberley Anne Scott). They were in an on-again, off-again relationship starting in 1989 before tying the knight in 1999.

They also welcomed their daughter, Hailie, in 1995. However, they called it quits and filed for divorce in 2001.

After canceling the filing, Kim filed for divorce again, citing “a breakdown of their marriage.”

They married again in 2006 and divorced for good a few months later.

“In our relationship, there’s a pattern,” Kim said. “Like, we’ll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason. It’s like a two-year max with us and we hadn’t reached the two years yet. I just didn’t want to rush into anything before the two years.”