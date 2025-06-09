5
4
8
16
25
37
46
29
39
11
43
34
49
14
32
35
22
10
15
33
48
18
1
20
38
9
3
23
24
26
31
13
40
44
30
2
Queen's: Emma Raducanu enjoys dream doubles debut with Katie Boulter in routine opening win

Queen's: Emma Raducanu enjoys dream doubles debut with Katie Boulter in routine opening win

2025-06-09Last Updated: 2025-06-09
351 Less than a minute


The 2021 US Open champion was playing just her second ever doubles match


Source link

2025-06-09Last Updated: 2025-06-09
351 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA will take legal action over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA will take legal action over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

2023-08-26
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal collapses; Chelsea and Man Utd in shock swap move; Spurs, Liverpool latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal collapses; Chelsea and Man Utd in shock swap move; Spurs, Liverpool latest

2024-08-26
HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 West Ham United 2

HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 West Ham United 2

2023-09-03
Release date and time of Sunderland ‘Til I Die series three on Netflix explained

Release date and time of Sunderland ‘Til I Die series three on Netflix explained

2024-02-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo