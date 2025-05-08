31
11
14
23
3
48
9
46
10
35
22
26
24
13
34
43
39
29
18
40
44
25
20
2
33
32
8
37
49
30
15
38
5
4
16
1
Emma Raducanu seals Italian Open progress but Katie Boulter's British No1 status under threat

Emma Raducanu seals Italian Open progress but Katie Boulter's British No1 status under threat

2025-05-08Last Updated: 2025-05-08
345 Less than a minute


Raducanu and Cameron Norrie both through on Rome clay, but Boulter beaten in first round by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova


Source link

2025-05-08Last Updated: 2025-05-08
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Crystal Palace fear Cheick Doucoure out for season as Eberechi Eze sent for injury scans

Crystal Palace fear Cheick Doucoure out for season as Eberechi Eze sent for injury scans

2023-11-27
Promising Hatters youngster scores twice as Luton U21s beat Fulham U21s

Promising Hatters youngster scores twice as Luton U21s beat Fulham U21s

2024-05-14
England vs Australia: Gareth Southgate calls on fringe players to step up in Wembley audition

England vs Australia: Gareth Southgate calls on fringe players to step up in Wembley audition

2023-10-13
Hatters keeper Kaminski thanks Luton Town for their support after emotional week

Hatters keeper Kaminski thanks Luton Town for their support after emotional week

2025-04-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo