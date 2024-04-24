29
25
32
11
4
31
49
48
35
20
37
2
23
18
24
9
26
43
13
40
15
46
5
38
8
30
39
10
34
44
3
1
14
16
33
22
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Madrid Open after first-round defeat to qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle

Emma Raducanu crashes out of Madrid Open after first-round defeat to qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle

2024-04-24Last Updated: 2024-04-24
343 Less than a minute


Raducanu was broken six times as she fell to a heavy defeat


Source link

2024-04-24Last Updated: 2024-04-24
343 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Bukayo Saka reveals efforts to maintain attacking spark as Arsenal star deals with close attention

Bukayo Saka reveals efforts to maintain attacking spark as Arsenal star deals with close attention

2023-11-27
Lucas Paqueta injury: David Moyes confirms new West Ham fitness concern

Lucas Paqueta injury: David Moyes confirms new West Ham fitness concern

2024-03-14
HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Arsenal 4

HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Arsenal 4

2023-12-06
James Maddison: Tottenham squad do not care about kingmakers role in title race

James Maddison: Tottenham squad do not care about kingmakers role in title race

2024-04-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo