46
38
25
5
14
20
9
40
18
11
15
31
23
4
24
30
8
13
16
29
49
35
2
33
32
26
37
22
43
48
1
3
39
34
44
10
Emma Raducanu handed a wildcard for Wimbledon women's singles

Emma Raducanu handed a wildcard for Wimbledon women's singles

2024-06-19Last Updated: 2024-06-19
326 Less than a minute


Emma Raducanu was among the first recipients of a wildcard for the Wimbledon singles draw on Wednesday.


Source link

2024-06-19Last Updated: 2024-06-19
326 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool injury update: Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo and Thiago Alcantara latest news and return dates

Liverpool injury update: Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo and Thiago Alcantara latest news and return dates

2023-10-09
Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

2023-07-23
Didier Deschamps explains lack of France minutes for William Saliba as he criticises Arsenal star

Didier Deschamps explains lack of France minutes for William Saliba as he criticises Arsenal star

2024-03-25
Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

2023-09-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo