EMTEE PARTNERS WITH PLATOON | MEET OTHER SA HIP HOP ARTISTS ON PLATOON



With Emtee gearing up for the release of his upcoming album ‘LOGAN’, he has ventured into a partnership with music services company PLATOON. Joining artists like A-REECE, Frank Casino, and YoungstaCPT.

It will be very exciting to see how this turns out for the artist because his talent surely deserves to be showcased all around the world.

Emtee ‘ iThemba’ :

https://platoon.lnk.to/ithemba
Follow Us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/hiphopazania

#RoadTo5K

Related Articles

Big Zulu Teases New Upcoming Single Mali Eningi Featuring Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai

Enzo ishall and Levels on instagram live, money competition | Enzo Ishall runs away

ZimDancehall

VIDEO: FREEMAN – I’M BETTER FT. GEMMA GRIFFITHS

The Pogues ZimHiphop Awards (RedLiveSpecial) Episode #6 with MobXTheDon

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  W3Design Inc
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo