EMTEE PARTNERS WITH PLATOON | MEET OTHER SA HIP HOP ARTISTS ON PLATOON

With Emtee gearing up for the release of his upcoming album ‘LOGAN’, he has ventured into a partnership with music services company PLATOON. Joining artists like A-REECE, Frank Casino, and YoungstaCPT.

It will be very exciting to see how this turns out for the artist because his talent surely deserves to be showcased all around the world.

