Emtee Reveals How Much Ambitiouz Entertainment Was Paying Him Monthly. Emtee is one of the rappers in the SA Hip Hop industry who have had it the hardest. As amazing as he is, he has had his fair share of tough times, but Emtee always keeps his head held high all the time.

The iThemba rapper was MacG’s latest guest on his famous Podcast And Chill series. The two spoke about Emtee‘s upbringing living in Berea in Johannesburg, Emtee’s family life with his kids, and of course the music! MacG was interested to know how much Emtee earned from Ambitiouz Entertainment, seeing as Emtee has had some of the biggest songs in the country including his breakout single Roll Up.

Emtee highlighted that he was receiving a monthly salary instead of also being compensated for his gigs. He mentioned that no matter how many gigs he was doing, he would still be paid at the end of the month. He recalled a time where he did 6 gigs in a night and was overly exhausted from the shows.

“I remember I did 6 shows in one night, after that night my body was f*cked. Like I was tired, and I don’t get tired I’m a hustler. So I’m like no man, here I’m working, I’m working too much and I still have to wait till month end.” Emtee explained.

He was then asked how much his salary was and mentioned that it never stayed the same but he was hesitant at revealing how much he was receiving monthly but said that it was decent.

Eventually Emtee revealed that his starting salary wasn’t even 50k or 60k, he earned under 20k from the popular record label. He also mentioned that they never disclosed how much they charged club owners for one gig.

Check out Emtee’s Interview here: