Emulate Gata’s legacy: ED | Business Times

ROBIN PHIRI

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday issued a rallying call to Zimbabweans to emulate the legacy of the late national hero and energy sector stalwart, Dr. Sydney Gata, by committing to nation-building, technological advancement, and the collective pursuit of a prosperous Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the National Heroes Acre, President Mnangagwa hailed Dr. Gata as a shining example of patriotic service and institutional transformation. He said Gata’s life and work reflected the spirit of the Second Republic and its Vision 2030 development agenda.

“I challenge more of our people from across all walks of life to be inspired by the traits of patriots such as the late Dr. Gata,” Mnangagwa said. “No matter what you achieve in life—regardless of how educated or successful you are, whether at home or abroad—never forget that you are a Zimbabwean, an African. We all have a duty to build our country and our continent.”

The President’s message transformed the solemn occasion into a powerful moment of national introspection and inspiration—urging citizens to honour Dr. Gata’s legacy not with grief, but through action, accountability, and innovation.

Dr. Sydney Gata, a towering figure in Zimbabwe’s energy sector, served multiple terms as Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings. He is widely credited with leading critical institutional and infrastructural reforms at the power utility, particularly during challenging economic periods.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Gata played a pivotal role in repositioning ZESA as a strategic driver of national development. A trained scientist, he was one of the first black technocrats to lead a major parastatal following Zimbabwe’s independence.

Dr. Gata was known for championing a just energy transition—advocating for a gradual shift from fossil fuels towards clean energy alternatives, including solar and hydro power. Just a week before his passing, he was honoured by the Southern African Power Pool during its 30th anniversary commemorations for his groundbreaking work in regional energy integration.

“His legacy is etched not only in the institutions he led, but also in the progressive energy policies he helped shape,” Mnangagwa said. “Let his passion for innovation ignite that same fire in our youth. That is why government continues to prioritise science and technology education. Our goal is to foster the development of home-grown technologies and solutions.”

The President underscored that Zimbabwe’s goal of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030 hinges on investing in its human capital, particularly the youth. He stressed that the vision for industrialisation and transformation requires innovation, discipline, and a renewed national spirit.

“In Dr. Gata, we witnessed the essence of what a Zimbabwean patriot can achieve—vision, courage, excellence, and service,” Mnangagwa said. “As we press ahead with the Second Republic’s modernisation and industrialisation drive, let us nurture a new generation of heroes—trailblazers, innovators, and inventors who will define Zimbabwe’s future and inspire Africa.”

He pointed out that turning around parastatals, expanding energy infrastructure, and revitalising local industries demands committed citizens who are aligned with the national vision.

“The journey to 2030 is not a government mission alone. It is a collective national project,” Mnangagwa said. “Whatever your field or profession, decide to contribute meaningfully to building our great motherland, Zimbabwe. With unity, focus, and determination, we can accomplish greater milestones.”

President Mnangagwa further emphasized that the achievements made under the Second Republic—particularly in infrastructure development and energy sector reforms—form the foundation for more ambitious goals. However, he noted that this progress can only be sustained if citizens remain engaged, disciplined, and patriotic.

“Let the memory of Dr. Gata inspire us to reject mediocrity, laziness, and corruption,” the President said. “We must now become builders of a Zimbabwe that we will be proud to pass on to future generations.”

Related