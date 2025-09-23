eNGee Dadon On The rise with ‘Dancehall Jealousy’

Dancehall artiste eNGee Dadon (formerly Pickney) has been making waves locally and internationally with his single

Dancehall Jealousy

.

Produced by his independent label New Generation Music Ent., the entertainer noted that he was inspired by true events.

“I’ve seen how envy, rivalry, and hidden competition can affect friendships, opportunities, and growth in the industry. I turned that negative energy into a positive outlet — a song about resilience and standing tall no matter the obstacles,” he said.

The deejay, who has always had a passion for music, decided to showcase his talent at full force in recent years. He is pleased with the positive attention his music has been receiving.

“Dancehall Jealousy has gained strong traction across streaming platforms, picked up playlist placements, and earned spins on online radio. It’s expanded my international fan base, especially in the U.S., Caribbean, and Africa, and continues to grow every week,” eNGee Dadon said.

He added: “Fans feel the energy, they connect with the message, and many tell me it reflects their own struggles — not just in music, but in business and life. That’s when I knew the track touched deeper than entertainment.”

The artiste prides himself in being multifaceted as he not only records, but markets himself and his music, runs his own label and brings a versatile flow to a vibrant music industry. He is inspired by entertainers such as Vybz Kartel, Merciless, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, as well as international icons like Tupac and Jay-Z.

Amidst a dynamic dancehall scene, eNGee Dadon reasoned that he remains committed to maintaining authenticity and adaptability.

“Dancehall is evolving. It’s influencing global culture like never before, but there’s still a battle between preserving the foundation and embracing new trends. For me, it’s about balance — pushing the music forward while keeping the culture alive,” he said.

There are several projects in the pipeline such as: Life of Immigrants, Crocodile Masicka, and Pain Inna Ah Chest. Local and international performances are also in the works.

In the meantime, the entertainer remains grateful for the continued love from fans .

“I appreciate every single person who streams, shares, and supports the movement. You’re the backbone of my journey. Keep riding with me, because this is just the beginning — eNGee Dadon to the world,” he said.