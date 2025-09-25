The biggest flaw in England’s Ashes squad is also their biggest strength

[ad_1]

England have developed a 90mph machine that will either win them the Ashes – or go up in flames very quickly

The Sydney Morning Herald greeted the announcement of England’s Ashes squad on Tuesday by saying: “It has the capacity to blow Australia away. It also has the capacity to go down in a flaming heap.”

It is a fair summation of a squad that includes five fast bowlers who can all breach the 90mph barrier – but all of whom have had significant injury problems in recent years.

Runs from England’s top six will be crucial, especially from Joe Root and Harry Brook, the world’s No 1 and No 2-ranked batters.

Yet they will count for little unless England can consistently take 20 wickets per Test, starting in Perth on 21 November.

That’s why the fitness of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue is likely to decide these Ashes.

If England can keep them fit, they have a good chance of a first series win in Australia since 2010-11.

Wood’s fitness is a particular concern (Photo: Getty)

The fitness doubts surrounding that quintet make this an unlikely scenario, especially as Wood has not played a Test since August last year.

However, if England can keep the majority of that band of five fit, they can dare to dream.

As the Sydney Morning Herald alluded to, this has the chance to go very wrong, very quickly. Fears over the ability of captain Ben Stokes to play all five Ashes Tests feeds into this narrative.

Yet being able to pick perhaps the strongest stock of England fast bowlers to be selected for an away Ashes in the modern era was the first major hurdle to be cleared. And it has been.

“Fingers crossed, we’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Rob Key, England’s managing director said yesterday. “It is the last little step. So we get this bit right and hopefully we have every option available to us going into Perth.”

So how do England keep their quicks fit for the duration of the Ashes? First off, rotation. If everyone is fit, shuffling their pack smartly will serve England well. Secondly, not playing a spinner in some Tests so that the workload is shared.

The injuries are a worry though. Archer’s two Tests against India this summer were his first for four-and-a-half years following a succession of elbow and back problems.

Atkinson spent much of the summer nursing a hamstring problem but his eight wickets against India at The Oval underlined his quality.

Carse has been excellent since making his Test debut in Pakistan last winter. But a persistent toe problem is a concern.

Tongue has been plagued by serious injuries throughout his career, most recently a torn hamstring last year. But he has a big part to play in the Ashes, even if he isn’t in England’s strongest XI now.

Wood, the fastest bowler in the world, is the biggest concern. But Key was bullish about the 35-year-old’s Ashes chances: “We are always erring on the side of caution. The thing Woody always has going for him is he’s never been someone that needs to play lots to get into form.”

As for Stokes, England will play a waiting game. Yet if they can keep the other five quicks fit, it takes the pressure off the captain’s workload.

This is a gamble by England, but it’s one well worth taking.