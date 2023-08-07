England beat Nigeria on penalties to reach quarter-finals after Lauren James red card

England 0-0 (4-2 pens) Nigeria (James sent off 87’)

BRISBANE — England’s golden shot at World Cup glory is still alive – just – but this will be remembered as the night Lauren James left the pitch with her head hung in deepest regret for a mindless moment of petulance.

A tournament which should have belonged to a generational talent now threatens to be defined by a costly showing of immaturity.

A penalty shootout of unbearable tension meant the Lionesses crept past Nigeria into the quarter-finals, though this was hardly an endorsement of their credentials as favourites.

They may not so much march on but limp without James, whose stamp on a prone Michelle Alozie was inexcusable. All Sarina Wiegman can hope is that this is a group who will be bonded by adversity and that cooler heads will wrap an arm around their young forward’s shoulders.

There was no debate to be had this time. The Lionesses had already been left to rue more VAR controversy, Rachel Daly tussling with Rasheedat Ajibade before a nudge to the back felled her. Georgia Stanway already had the ball on the spot when referee Melissa Borjas sprinted to the monitor. “No foul”, no penalty. No reasoning, either.

Yet this was supposed to be the new England, the one not dependent on fortuitous decisions. Keira Walsh had strolled into the Suncorp Stadium, clad in her all blue tracksuit, the culmination of a miraculous recovery after what had appeared to be a serious, distressing injury just 10 days ago.

Indeed so transformational, so devastating was Wiegman’s switch to a 3-5-2 against China, that there was a quiet confidence that whether Walsh passed a late fitness test or not, England would cope.

Nigeria had prepared for either eventuality and it did not take long for it to become clear the formation was no magic fix, not least because the usually mercurial midfielder was subdued. Walsh is normally the tempo-setter but the clock’s gears ground a little more slowly.

Where else to turn? To James, who will know better than anyone that she let herself down. It was the result of nearly an hour and a half of frustration.

With the first 20 minutes on the clock, she had managed just three passes. Halimatu Ayinde tailing her at each turn, the constant surveillance operation shunted her into her own half – every area of the pitch where she could not work her creative charms.

Only from out wide was she finally able to wriggle into a few inches of freedom, her footwork offering glimpses of inspiration. The history books won’t remember that bit.

They will record this most valiant effort from Nigeria. As the pressure mounted, the noise of the crossbar rattled in Mary Earps’ ears.

Super Falcon heart rates soared as Ashleigh Plumptre – born and raised in Leicester – slipped past Alessia Russo and primed her shot. This would have been the ultimate fairytale, the former England U23 international who knows each of these Lionesses so well.

James is shown red for her stamp after a VAR review (Photo: Fifa/Getty)

The ball had pinged around the box as cross after cross rattled the World Cup favourites. In went the diving header from Alex Greenwood but still England reeled. Plumptre tried again, this time a curling effort that Earps did well to propel away.

Perhaps the most instructive moment from the stopper was still to come. Up and down went two hands: “Calm down”.

On the flank, Ajibade was carving out her own way. In the midst of a peculiar atmosphere, with visible pockets of empty seats, silence for long spells and barely an England chant in earshot, she was the first to get the crowd on her feet when her speculative strike forced Earps into a spectacular punch at full stretch.

Uchenna Kanu was next, her header rebounding off the top of the woodwork almost immediately after half-time in a sign the break had done little to swing momentum.

Wing-backs Daly and Lucy Bronze tried desperately to get into proceedings but took turns being hurried out of possession. Daly’s header prompted a vital save from Chiamaka Nnadozie as all Nigeria’s hard work flashed before their eyes.

It was not that England lacked courage. Millie Bright and Jess Carter hurled their bodies into the line of fire, thumping away headers and clattering against Christy Ucheibe.

What lay before them remained daunting, even if a kind side of the draw ought to have had the opposite effect. Beat Nigeria and next up would be Colombia or Jamaica, and one of Denmark, Morocco or Australia in the semi-finals. The USA were already planning their flights home. The road was too easy, too good to be true.

But still, it rumbles on. Somehow, England are grinding out results. The hallmark of champions? Or a sign the walls are crumbling? That will become clearer as they jitter into the last eight.