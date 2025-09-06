England bore fans for 25 minutes before Andorra take pity and do them a favour

An own goal got the ball rolling for England against the 174th best team in the world

England 2-0 Andorra (Garcia 25′ og, Rice 67′)

VILLA PARK — Dan Burn passed the ball across to Marc Guehi, his centre-back partner. Under minimal pressure around the halfway line, Guehi took his time, then passed across to Reece James, the right-back.

James controlled the ball, looked around the pitch. He saw the entirety of Andorra’s team in two defensive banks in one third of the pitch, his teammates struggling to find any space between. James passed back to Guehi.

Guehi dallied on the ball a bit – probably thought about what he was going to watch on Netflix that night. After a while, he passed the ball to Burn.

Burn on the ball again, with no options in front of him, despite a lot of running left and right, and up and down, he went to Myles Lewis-Skelly, at left-back.

Declan Rice made a sudden burst forward, in behind the Andorra defence. Lewis-Skelly played the ball over the top. It bounced out for a goal kick.

If that sounds boring, it was roughly how the game went for 25 minutes, until, finally, one of the Andorra players took pity on England and put the watching crowd out of their misery.

The deadlock is broken! ✅ Noni Madueke’s cross is inadvertedly turned in by Christian García and England lead 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vsyexLKJ1s — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 6, 2025

Noni Madueke cut back and delivered an in-swinging cross, and Christian Garcia, the Andorra defender, headed the ball beyond his goalkeeper, Iker Alverez.

England won, at least. There was that. The 174th best team in the world, according to Fifa, continuing their run of losing against every team they have ever played in the top 20: 47 defeats, an aggregate score of 170-5.

Thomas Tuchel, the England manager who can feel the pressure creeping up on him with every lacklustre performance, had called for “energy”, but it’s hard when the way international football is set-up is sucking the life out of it.

They tried to be bolder and more direct. The clipped balls over the top from Burn, the low through passes by Guehi, the diagonal balls from James and Lewis-Skelly evidence of a directive from the manager to be more adventurous.

In a stilted first half, alongside the own goal it produced a shot from the edge of the box by a slipping Harry Kane that trickled to the goalkeeper, a shot from the edge of the box by Eberechi Eze, that trickled to the goalkeeper, and a testing ball across the box from James that Kane was a stud’s width away from turning in at the back post.

At one stage, Pickford joined his defenders on the halfway line to pass the ball around. Presumably to keep warm. He did not face a shot on target in the entire match.

By half-time, Andorra had 16.6 percent possession, with an average of 1.8 passes per minute – and one pass forward every 60 seconds.

England, at least, looked livelier in the second half. Inevitably, Andorra players tired – chasing the ball continuously is knackering – and started to leave holes.

Madueke dribbled through two of them, beating three players before cutting back to Eze. His low shot was saved.

Marcus Rashford had all the time he wanted to convert the rebound but curled the ball wide of the far post. Rashford, who hasn’t started well on loan at Barcelona, is running out of chances to convince Tuchel of his place in the team.

Madueke and debutant Elliot Anderson, the defensive midfielder in a midfield three, were, thankfully, bright sparks in an otherwise dull performance.

Your next read

When Andorra tried to pass the ball out from the goalkeeper under immense pressure, Anderson won it back on the edge of the penalty area with a rapid high press sprint. Kane unselfishly returned the ball to his team-mate but the pass was undercooked and Anderson had to dig the ball out from his feet. He still almost scored – the keeper throwing out a hand to save.

Even then, Anderson diligently pursued the looping ball and almost headed in the rebound before it was cleared.

Nonetheless, by the hour mark England were still only ahead by an own goal, against Andorra, and the unease and impatience from the crowd, who had previously created a good atmosphere, was palpable.

Andorra defended solidly, sure, but everything was too slow from England, too one-dimensional, too underwhelming.

At last there was relief when Rice added the second, in the 67th minute. James sent in a great delivery from the right and Rice timed his late run well to head the ball in.

Should England even celebrate?

Andorra have not scored in 15 competitive matches now, in a run spanning over two years in real time and in game time 23 hours and eight minutes. Within that they have lost 13 and drawn two.

England have beaten them in eight out of their eight meetings, and not conceded once. In fact, England are unbeaten in 35 World Cup qualifiers – winning 27 and drawing eight, last beaten by Ukraine in October 2009.

At some stage, you wonder what the point of games like this are.