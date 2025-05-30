England have no choice but to shoehorn ‘exceptional’ new No 6 into Ashes XI

The answer to Brendon McCullum’s problems is right in front of his eyes in this ODI series against the West Indies – even if he won’t drop Ollie Pope

To paraphrase Ben Stokes at Trent Bridge last week, if you’re smart enough and put two and two together surely Jacob Bethell will be in England’s Test team by the start of this winter’s Ashes in Australia?

The 21-year-old all-rounder stole the show just four days after his return from the Indian Premier League, hitting a scintillating 82 from 53 balls to help power England to their highest one-day international total in three years in the opening match of this series against the West Indies.

That eye-catching knock from No 6 helped launch Harry Brook’s tenure as white-ball captain in style, the hosts sealing a crushing 238-run victory after posting 400 for eight and then bowling out their opponents for 162 in 26.2 overs.

Bethell’s performance, including a wicket for his left-arm spin, will inevitably send the speculation about his Test future into overdrive after this latest display of clean hitting.

He might have missed out on a first century in professional cricket after falling in the 50th over, yet this knock, his highest ODI score, reminded everyone of the talent that shone so brightly during his stunning debut tour of New Zealand last winter.

Bethell was unlucky to miss out on his first century (Photo: Reuters)

Three half-centuries from No 3 saw the Barbados-born prodigy become favourite to oust Ollie Pope in that position this summer before he was allowed to skip the one-off Test against Zimbabwe to play in the IPL.

Stokes, speaking before that match in Nottingham, indicated Bethell would be back in the team for the upcoming Test series against India before he backtracked after Pope scored 171 against Zimbabwe, claiming his words had been misinterpreted and “twisted” to suit an agenda.

Although Pope now looks favourite to retain his place for the first Test against India at Headingley next month, it feels like only a matter of time before Bethell is shoehorned back into the XI.

It helps that Brendon McCullum is now England’s coach across all formats, with the New Zealander who took on that all-encompassing role in January capable of making the difficult choice that is needed ahead of 10 Tests against India and Australia that will define his legacy.

That surely happens before the Ashes start at Perth on 21 November, if not sooner, because Bethell looks tailor-made for the biggest series of all in the same way Kevin Pietersen did before he was unleashed on the Aussies in that unforgettable summer of 2005.

“He’s a confident lad,” Brook said of Bethell.

“He doesn’t need too much more bigging up to be honest. He knows he’s a good player and so do we all. We know he’s an exceptional player. He’s going to have a very long England career if he keeps on batting the way he does. He brings so much to a side. He can bowl, he can field as well.

“To have a player like him in our side and to only be 21 and playing the way he is; he’s only going to go upward if he keeps on working hard.”

On his own Test prospects, Bethell admitted after his man-of-the-match performance at Edgbaston: “Not a lot has been said to me. I came in a as a replacement [in New Zealand], but at the end of the day the Test boys have their spots and I will be happy with whatever.”

Bethell’s style, aggression and panache was on full display here at his home ground of Edgbaston, the Warwickshire man plundering five sixes and eight fours as he dismantled the West Indies attack.

Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Brook also all passed 50 but it was Bethell who turbo-charged the run rate, dominating a 98-run stand with Will Jacks in just 43 balls after England had been reduced to 287-5 following the dismissal of former captain Jos Buttler two balls in the 41st over.

That they managed to get to 400 for the sixth time in ODIs is nice symmetry given this all came a decade on from England reaching that landmark for the first time on this ground against New Zealand. It was a feat that marked the dawn of a new white-ball era that culminated in the team led by Eoin Morgan winning the 2019 World Cup.

This was the first time since then England have posted a 400-plus score against a major nation, with the ODI-record total of 498 for four they hit in June 2022 coming against the Netherlands.

The West Indies, who failed to qualify for the last 50-over World Cup in India two years ago, might not be deemed high-calibre opposition either.

But given England’s form in recent years, including the limpest title defence imaginable at the 2023 World Cup and the first-round exit from the Champions Trophy in February that cost Buttler his job, this result was a decent start to Brook’s tenure.