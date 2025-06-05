England’s squad for 1st India Test in full as Bethell piles pressure on Pope

The 21-year-old batting prodigy is breathing down vice-captain’s neck, with intrigue over No 3 pick set to dominate the agenda for start of five-Test series

Jacob Bethell has been called up for England’s opening Test against India at Headingley later this month.

There are also places in the 14-man squad for Jamie Overton, who played his only Test in June 2022, and Chris Woakes, who is back for the first time since last winter’s tour of New Zealand following an ankle injury.

Yet it is the presence of Bethell, the 21-year-old batting prodigy, that will cause most intrigue ahead of the start of the five-match series that starts in Leeds on 20 June.

What does Bethell’s return mean for England?

Bethell missed last month’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe to play in the Indian Premier League, but his stunning start to life in Test cricket in New Zealand, where he hit three half-centuries from the No 3 position in as many matches, meant he inadvertently became the main talking point before England’s opening match of the summer at Trent Bridge.

That followed confusion over Ben Stokes’ messaging, when England’s captain appeared to hint that Bethell would return to the XI for the India series. Stokes later clarified he only meant the youngster would be back in the squad and accusations that his words had been “twisted” to “suit an agenda”.

But it did not stop speculation about Pope’s place at No 3, even after England’s vice-captain scored 171 against Zimbabwe.

Bethell’s subsequent innings of 82 from 53 balls in the opening one-day international against the West Indies at Edgbaston last week, albeit from No 6 in the order, did nothing to quieten the buzz about his potential Test return this summer.

Now his inclusion in this squad to face India, even if it’s only as a reserve batter, will ensure he remains the centre of attention ahead of the start of the five-match series.

It is understood England are likely to retain faith with Pope, who moved down the order in New Zealand last winter to stand in as an emergency wicketkeeper, for Headingley.

The presence of Bethell, though, is a reminder that he is likely to be dropped if he does not score plenty of runs.

England Test squad for 1st India Test Ben Stokes (captain)

Shoaib Bashir

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Cook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes England vs India 1st Test takes place 20-24 June at Headingley

What are the other big talking points?

With seamer Gus Atkinson ruled out of the start of the India series with a hamstring injury, there is a call-up for Overton despite the fact the all-rounder broke the little finger on his right hand during the recent one-day series against the West Indies. England confirmed the 31-year-old “continues to be assessed and reviewed daily by the England medical team”.

Woakes and Josh Tongue are also included, with both seamers set to be put through their paces during the England Lions’ four-day match against India A at Northampton starting on Friday.

Essex seamer Sam Cook, who had a difficult Test debut in Nottingham last month, retains his place in the squad ahead of Matt Potts.

Durham’s Brydon Carse is also back after recovering from the toe injury sustained during the winter after a positive return to international cricket during the ODI series against the West Indies.