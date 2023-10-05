14
22
23
48
4
21
43
9
31
26
33
46
24
5
18
39
20
16
35
47
3
40
10
13
50
37
15
25
2
29
32
8
49
44
30
34
11
45
1
7
38

England can join the greats by successfully defending Cricket World Cup trophy

140 2 minutes read


F

rom an English perspective it is difficult to imagine that a World Cup could rival that of 2019. From the remarkable bust-to-boom of Eoin Morgan’s team in the four-year lead-up, to the most thrilling conclusion to a tournament ever witnessed in the final at Lord’s, and the way a home triumph gripped a nation and spilled into an iconic summer of cricket, so much seemed to slip so neatly into place.

But should this England side, now led by Jos Buttler but still containing eight of those central to the 2019 success and still playing the Morgan way, go on to defend their title in the cricketing cauldron that is India over the next six weeks, it will rank as their greatest achievement.


Source link

140 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

I want to be world No 1 – but I’ve got lots of steps to take

I want to be world No 1 – but I’ve got lots of steps to take

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

Man Utd injury update: Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire latest news and return dates

Man Utd injury update: Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire latest news and return dates

Nurnberg vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Nurnberg vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo