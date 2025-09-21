England are lucky to have Ellie Kildunne

The England full-back thrives on chaos and John Mitchell’s side will need her at her best when they face Canada in the World Cup final

If there was a worry over Ellie Kildunne having endured a lukewarm World Cup before this semi-final victory over France, the England full-back with the frizzy hair is running hot now, all right.

And the hope for fans of England, who have faced similar criticism despite a series of five wins out of five, and emphatic scorelines in their favour, is the team is getting their timing right for next Saturday’s much anticipated and now thrillingly imminent final at Twickenham.

There was a substantial piece of strapping around Kildunne’s right thigh at the end of this 35-17 win in Bristol, as she had limped through the last 10 minutes after scoring the second of two spectacular tries with 50-metre run-ins from unstructured play, to set alongside several reminders of her ability to straighten and sharpen an attack in heavy traffic.

England had used all their substitutes, so Kildunne played on. A dead leg from contesting a high ball straight after her second try? A spot of cramp after the brilliant diagonal dash past three Frenchwomen, with a hand-off and a seamless sidestep along the way?

Whichever it was, England must be thankful the problem appeared to be nothing serious, as they now regather themselves to meet the considerable challenge of Canada in the final.

“Absolutely electric,” was how England’s captain and blindside flanker Zoe Aldcroft described her returning team-mate, who had missed last week’s quarter-final defeat of Scotland due to concussion. Aldcroft also said the Red Roses, overall, liked to be “direct and clinical” – and Kildunne fits that mould too.

She had scored twice and helped make two tries for the wing Jess Breach in the opening pool win over USA four weeks ago, then she was rested as an unused replacement against Samoa, substituted with concussion just after half-time against Australia, and consequently missed the swatting of the Scots.

If England have a few glitches, they lie in the predictability of their forwards’ attacking, and a lack of flair in the 10-12 combination of Zoe Harrison and Tatyana Heard, although outside them the dazzling Meg Jones makes up the slack.

In the back three, Kildunne’s combination with Breach and Abby Dow is statistically England’s most effective for tries, turnovers, tackles and line-breaks.

And, individually, the momentum that made Kildunne world player of the year for 2024 was summed up in the 58th minute surge up the middle that had the French flanker Lea Champon trailing like a fishing net behind a trawler, hanging on to a few threads of a white jersey.

Kildunne’s choice of when to run and when to fling a netball pass in midfield and when to chip and chase was also mostly spot on.

In a time of image being important as a sport reaches new audiences, there is an element of the wind-up merchant in this woman too.

Tackling Carla Arbez into touch, Kildunne gave the fly-half a follow-up shove in the back, and received one in return from the French captain Marine Menager. Backing away from the fracas, Kildunne put a taunting finger to her lips to make the internationally recognised sign of “shut your mouth”.

She also waved a celebratory hand before dotting down her first try, while wearing a newly launched, self-designed pair of limited-edition boots.

So when England’s head coach John Mitchell was asked to comment on Kildunne, his response was intriguing and partly cautionary.

“She just loves being creative,” Mitchell said. “She is not a girl or a woman you box. She is inspired by autonomy; she just needs a bit of structure [from the team].”

But he added: “She is not used to being put on a pedestal and she needs our support.”

At the age of 26, Kildunne is in a hurry to make an impact, on and off the field.

Neither she nor England can countenance letting this World Cup-winning opportunity slide by.

The Canadians appear to have the ability in the pack to go toe to toe with them, but the Red Roses may also be saving their best to last, and the same goes for their last line of defence, and on this day the first and most exciting line of their attack.