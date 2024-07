Kieran Trippier took charge of the FA’s team, barking orders from the sidelines. He is plainly a leader in camp and on excellent terms with the staff. Other members of the squad, including Kyle Walker, Ezri Konsa, Adam Wharton and, briefly, Jude Bellingham stopped by to watch. Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo appeared on BMXs, hoods up, resembling bored teenagers in the holidays.