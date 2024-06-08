England Euro 2024 squad numbers confirmed
The Three Lions concluded their preparations for the summer tournament with an eyebrow-raising 1-0 home defeat to Iceland, a day after Gareth Southgate confirmed his 26-man squad for the plane to Germany.
One big talking point from Southgate’s confirmed squad was Marc Guehi or Lewis Dunk being the partner to first-choice centre-back John Stones and, if the squad numbers are anything to go by, the Crystal Palace man will get the nod with the No6 shirt. Dunk will wear No15.
Southgate confirmed that Aaron Ramsdale is now his second-choice keeper, and his shirt number reflects that, while first-choice left-back Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw get No2 and No3 respectively.
Interestingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold gets No8 despite there being no guarantee he will be in Southgate’s preferred starting XI, with Conor Gallagher given the No16.
Some believe Anthony Gordon has played his way into a start against Serbia on June 16, and he has been handed the No18 shirt. No7 Bukayo Saka and No11 Phil Foden will play either side of No10 Jude Bellingham and captain No9 Harry Kane.
England’s confirmed Euros squad numbers
