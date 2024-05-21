8
38
34
26
40
22
2
4
24
29
25
48
49
43
44
14
23
20
9
32
31
46
5
30
15
3
37
1
13
11
33
35
18
39
16
10
England Euro 2024 squad: When does Gareth Southgate announce who’s going to Euros?

England Euro 2024 squad: When does Gareth Southgate announce who’s going to Euros?

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
327 1 minute read


In goal, England’s No1 is set at Jordan Pickford but Jack Butland, James Trafford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson all fancy their chances of filling the two back-up spots – with each squad required to have three keepers.


Source link

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
327 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes issues passionate response to controversial Joey Barton comments: 'Evolve or die'

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes issues passionate response to controversial Joey Barton comments: 'Evolve or die'

2023-12-08
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

2023-07-29
Why Bruno Guimaraes’s Newcastle future isn’t as simple as a £100m release clause

Why Bruno Guimaraes’s Newcastle future isn’t as simple as a £100m release clause

2024-04-28
Man City crowned Premier League champions for record fourth consecutive time

Man City crowned Premier League champions for record fourth consecutive time

2024-05-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo