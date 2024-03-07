10
25
4
48
11
15
20
39
38
24
3
16
9
37
46
49
14
30
5
32
26
40
8
34
13
23
18
1
31
22
43
29
44
35
33
2

Lionesses set for Dublin trip as England's Euro 2025 qualifying dates confirmed

146 Less than a minute


Sarina Wiegman’s defending champions face a tough challenge alongside Sweden, France and the Republic of Ireland


Source link

146 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Christopher Nkunku injury: Chelsea striker pictured in training but potential debut vs Brighton unlikely

Christopher Nkunku injury: Chelsea striker pictured in training but potential debut vs Brighton unlikely

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream and highlights

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream and highlights

When is the Ryder Cup 2023? UK tee times, schedule, pairings, Rome weather forecast, venue, format, odds today

When is the Ryder Cup 2023? UK tee times, schedule, pairings, Rome weather forecast, venue, format, odds today

Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo