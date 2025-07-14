England call Gabriel Oghre and Jamie Blamire into squad for USA Test amid hooker shortage

George – who trained with the Lions in both Portugal and Dublin earlier this summer – said he still wanted to play for England and was in attendance for the series-clinching 22-17 victory sealed by Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try, but was not permitted as he prepared to embark on an arduous 10,000-mile journey from San Juan to Brisbane, where the Lions play the First Test against Australia at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.