England captain Jos Buttler misses third T20 against Pakistan for birth of child

England captain Jos Buttler is set to miss Tuesday’s third T20 international against Pakistan in Cardiff to be at the birth of his third child.

Buttler had always been scheduled to leave the group to attend the birth alongside his wife, Louise, saying before last week’s series opener in Leeds: “My family comes first. I’ll be there. I don’t think they [babies] quite tell you sometimes when they’re going to come, but I’ve got a plan in place.”

It had been feared the 33-year-old might miss part of England’s World Cup campaign in the Caribbean to do that. However, after scoring 84 in 51 balls at Edgbaston last Saturday in the second of four T20s against Pakistan, he left the group to return to his family.

While not 100 per cent ruling Buttler out of contention for Tuesday’s third T20, England say their captain is likely to miss the contest at Sophia Gardens but has a good chance of returning for Thursday’s series finale at The Oval if all goes well with the birth. With England leaving for the Caribbean on Friday, it is understood Buttler’s wife is due to give birth soon.

Ben Duckett, the spare batter in England’s 15-man World Cup squad, is likely to open in Buttler’s absence, with Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow expected to stay in their respective positions of No3 and four where they will operate during the tournament.

Moeen Ali, Buttler’s deputy, will captain the team in Cardiff, with the all-rounder saying last week: “I feel I’ve captained enough for England. I’ve done quite a few games in terms of when I’ve been vice-captain and taken over when Jos has not played. I’m pretty cool with that.

“Nothing will change too much. It’s just taking over from what he’s doing. We’re on the same page. Hopefully, the baby comes at the right time and Jos doesn’t miss too many games.”

Meanwhile, England are expected to rest Jofra Archer in Cardiff after the fast bowler made a promising return in his first international for 14 months last weekend. Archer took two wickets to help his team to a 23-run win and 1-0 series lead in Birmingham.

But having spent much of the past four years out through injury, England are taking no chances with Archer’s fitness ahead of a World Cup campaign that starts for them with a group match against Scotland in Barbados next Tuesday.