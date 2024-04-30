Why it’s semi-finals or the sack for Matthew Mott at the T20 World Cup

England have lost their aura as the best white-ball team in the world (Photo: Getty)

When England announce their squad for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday it will begin a month-long countdown to the tournament in the West Indies and United States.

As defending champions, Jos Buttler’s team will enter it among the favourites. Indeed, with Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks all recently scoring centuries in the Indian Premier League, England should have a squad with key men in form and full of confidence.

Yet last year’s calamitous 50-over World Cup campaign in India, when England exited at the group stage, still haunts many of the players.

It is the horrors of that World Cup, rather than the T20 win in Australia two years ago, that provides the backdrop to this upcoming campaign.

And it’s why Buttler and, more pertinently, coach Matthew Mott will enter the tournament under pressure.

Read Next

Rob Key, England’s director of cricket, took full responsibility for that cursed campaign in India. But at the end of his mea culpa he pointedly said of Buttler and Mott: “I feel this actually should be the making of those two as a partnership. If it isn’t, it isn’t, and you move on.”

Given the unpredictability of Twenty20 cricket, it would be wrong to say England need to win the World Cup this summer to guarantee the safety of the Buttler-Mott regime.

However, they will need to make a credible attempt at defending their title. That will start with clear thinking, communication and planning. In reality, what Mott will need to stay in his role is for the team to reach at least the semi-finals and in a manner that restores confidence in England’s white-ball teams.

Mott, who is halfway through a four-year deal, needs a good tournament. The Australian folded under the pressure when the going got tough in India. In public, as his media interactions became ever more confused and bad-tempered, he gave the impression of a man who had lost control.

At the same time, England lost their aura as a white-ball team that had been built up over Eoin Morgan’s time as captain. Morgan, who retired one series into Mott’s tenure, was particularly damning of the coach during that last World Cup in India.

Progress needs to be shown this summer in the West Indies, where England will play all their games. And that means the defending champions at least reaching the last four.

Thankfully, the format of the tournament makes it quite hard for England not to do that. As we know from their group-stage defeat by Ireland in Melbourne during the last T20 World Cup, nothing can be taken for granted.

But finishing in the top two of an opening group containing Scotland, Oman, Namibia and Australia should be a given.

Read Next

If they make it through to the Super Eights, a draw that predetermines which group each of the top seeds will play in has also been kind to England, with their expected opponents being Pakistan, the West Indies and South Africa.

They will have to win two of those three games to guarantee their semi-final place and while playing the co-hosts will have its complications and Pakistan and South Africa are never easy to face, England are lucky to have avoided India, Australia and New Zealand in that second phase.

This format has been revamped from two years ago, when England scraped through to the last four on net run rate at the end of a group stage containing five matches. They then burst into life with a 10-wicket demolition of India in the semi-finals.

This time, England will look to produce that level of performance from the very start to build confidence and momentum.

Mott, speaking to the The Times last week, certainly sounded confident of his team’s chances, saying: “I don’t think there is any hangover from the last World Cup, it’s a different format and we are going out there to try to win it.”

Yet in the same interview, he also blamed media pressure for England’s nightmare in India and argued: “I still think we could have won that World Cup. We just had a bad couple of weeks.”

Comments like that don’t instil confidence in England’s chances or the man in charge. But this will be a blank canvas for the team, an opportunity to right the wrongs of India. They need to seize it.