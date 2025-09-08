England need Root, Buttler and Rashid more than they think

The veteran trio still have plenty to offer in white-ball cricket after delivering a timely reminder of what they can do against South Africa

England’s record-breaking one-day international win against South Africa on Sunday offered hope that they can be contenders for the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

The performances of Jacob Bethell, who scored his first century as a professional, and Jofra Archer, who took 4 for 18 in the 342-run win, took the headlines.

But it was the work done by the senior figures of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid that was perhaps the most significant when it comes to the next World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

All three will be nearing the end of their careers by then, with Root 36, Buttler 37 and Rashid 39.

As such, ensuring all three remain in England’s XI will not be easy.

But it’s essential they are still available by then if England are to have any chance at the tournament, given each is impossible to replace.

They all offered a reminder of their enduring quality in Southampton over the weekend.

Root’s peerless 95-ball century was his 19th in ODIs, more than any other England batter.

Buttler’s explosive unbeaten 62 from 32 balls showed why he is England’s greatest-ever white-ball player, with the former captain’s ability to turbocharge innings inside the final 10 overs making him irreplaceable.

As for Rashid, who has taken more international wickets than any other England spinner in history, his haul of 3 for 13 that sealed South Africa’s fate was par for the course.

As awful as England have been since the start of the 2023 World Cup in India, Rashid has continued to churn out the wickets, with 48 at an average of 27 in that time.

So, what chance all three 2019 World Cup winners make it to southern Africa?

Buttler, freed up after stepping down from the captaincy after the team’s shocking Champions Trophy in Pakistan this year, should be well-placed to be there.

Rob Key, England’s managing director, seems to think so, saying in March: “Jos Buttler is absolutely the key to us being successful and I still believe for years to come that he can do that.”

Root, who might see the 2027 home Ashes as a natural point to end his England career, has been vague about his chances of playing in the World Cup.

Asked about the prospect at the Champions Trophy, he said: “We’ll see how we’re going.”

And Rashid was even more opaque when asked the same question at the Champions Trophy.

“That’s two years away,” he said. “A lot of things can happen from now until then.”

Now we are halfway through the next cycle heading into that tournament, losing any of that trio would be a body blow.

It happened when Eoin Morgan retired a year out from the 2023 World Cup, a tournament when England were criticised for keeping faith with too many ageing players who had taken them to glory four years earlier.

That doesn’t apply to Root, Buttler or Rashid. They are just too good to let go before that next major 50-over tournament. What happened on Sunday reminded us why.