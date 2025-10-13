I saw a new Marcus Smith against Saracens

Harlequins fly-half sheds show pony skills in bid to win battle for starting jersey

THE STOOP — In the three-way battle to wear the No 10 jersey for England, Marcus Smith showed his boot can be as big a weapon as that of his rivals George Ford and Fin Smith.

Making his first start after a summer rest after an up-and-down Lions tour, Smith guided Harlequins to a 20-14 win over Saracens on Sunday, and impressed all onlookers, including the defeated head coach Mark McCall, with the range and accuracy of his kicking from hand.

Quins made 32 kicks for a total of 926 metres, and the stats were given colour by McCall: “Marcus kicked beautifully and put us under a lot of pressure. He put the kicks on the money.”

And if Smith finished last season as third out of three in the England fly-half race, this was fresh evidence to lay before Steve Borthwick, the national team’s head coach, eyeing up the start of their autumn series against Australia over the road from the Stoop at “big Twickenham” in three weeks’ time.

There is no straightforward answer as to who has their grasp on the fly-half’s jersey, with new national attack coach Lee Blackett also bound to have a view.

Last season Fin Smith was locked in as the coming man, with Ford still pushing his claims as the artful game-manager.

Ford was the starter for England’s impressive winning tour to Argentina and the US in the summer, passing 100 caps in the process.

That was while the two Smiths were in Australia with the Lions, neither of them enjoying a high profile.

During the Six Nations earlier in this calendar year, Marcus was in a utility role as an auxiliary full-back – the way the Lions also regarded him.

Now Ford has started the new season looking sublime, when Sale Sharks’s forwards give him the platform, while Fin Smith got his 2025-26 campaign going looking assured with the ball in hand, missing three goal kicks and running in a try off his half-back mate Alex Mitchell in Northampton Saints’ win over Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

If Borthwick reckons his England pack will be on the front foot, he can unleash Ford or Fin Smith with full confidence of a smoothly operating backline.

My marginal preference right now would be for Fin, to pile on the experience two years out from the next World Cup, and have Marcus on the bench – although this is partly a concession to the dream having died of an England team built around the Quin.

There is less argument over the need to be able to kick and win possession back in attack, creating pressure even if the ball bounces loose.

The law preventing defenders to close around their catcher has opened up midair jousts, often in wide channels.

But Tyrone Green’s try for Harlequins to lead 17-7 with 44 seconds gone in the second half came straight down the middle after Marcus Smith’s high hoist, and a fumble by Saracens’ Fergus Burke.

Smith just seemed to know where he wanted the ball to go, and with the timing and accuracy to make it happen.

At one point the TV commentators reckon they heard him calling for a ball to be hoisted to Saracens’ Owen Farrell – clever at a time when Farrell was wincing from taking a knock.

Quins and Smith and their attack coach Nick Evans had surely also fancied testing the defensive mettle of Sarries’ free-spirited full-back Max Malins.

Smith was happy to punt free-kicks in the air in the Saracens 22 and play off those.

Like his namesake, Fin, this weekend, Marcus lobbed in a try with a hitch-kick past Burke, and held off Marco Riccioni.

Smith finished with a tick in the defence box, too, as he made a head-on tackle on Sarries’ mightiest carrier Tom Willis as Quins defended their lead, late on.

“We had to fight tooth and nail for that result,” Smith said on TNT Sports.

It was a win Quins needed and it restoked a juicy England debate.