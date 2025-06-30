Where England’s nine seamers sit in the selection pecking order

With England’s batting line-up looking set in stone for now following Ollie Pope’s century in the first Test win against India at Headingley, the onus is on the bowlers to fight for places ahead of this winter’s Ashes.

The recall of Jofra Archer for this week’s second Test at Edgbaston has made things more interesting on that front.

So where are we right now when it comes to the pecking order of England’s seamers?

The i Paper takes a look…

Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse is held in high regard by England (Photo: Getty)

Age: 29

Record: Six Tests – 31 wickets at 22.96

A revelation since making his Test debut in Pakistan last winter. Despite a toe injury at the start of this year, he is a durable, quick and aggressive bowler suited to all conditions. England’s most threatening bowler at Headingley.

Pecking order this summer: No 1 – First choice when selecting an attack in this series. Should easily play four of the five Tests.

Chances of making the Ashes: On the plane and in the team for the first Test at Perth on 21 October.

Chris Woakes

Age: 36

Record: 58 Tests – 182 wickets at 28.90

England’s most experienced bowler. Having recently returned from an ankle injury, he wasn’t at his best at Headingley but should improve the more he plays.

Pecking order this summer: No 2 – Given his bowling average drops to 22.51 at home, he is likely to play the majority of Tests against India.

Chances of making the Ashes: Despite a poor overseas record – he averages 51.68 in Australia – Woakes is likely to be in the squad.

Gus Atkinson

Age: 27

Record: 12 Tests – 55 wickets at 22.30

Burst onto the scene last summer, taking a shedload of wickets and even scoring a century from down the order against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. At his best, has metronomic accuracy and is capable of sending down the odd 90mph delivery.

Pecking order this summer: No 3 – Has missed the start of the India series with a hamstring injury. On track to return for the third Test at Lord’s on 10 July. Once fit, he will be a contender to come straight back into the XI.

Chances of making the Ashes: In the squad and could play the majority of Tests if fit.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer boasts the X-factor that can unsettle opposition batsmen (Photo: Getty)

Age: 30

Record: 13 Tests – 42 wickets at 31.04

After four years away, Archer is back in the squad for Edgbaston. It has been a long road back to red-ball cricket for the Barbados-born quick. Can rival India’s Jasprit Bumrah as a rare X-factor talent that rivals struggle to deal with.

Pecking order this summer: No 4 – If he can get through two Tests against India, England will be delighted.

Chances of making the Ashes: He is on the plane if fit and favourite to play the first Test.

Mark Wood

Age: 35

Record: 37 Tests – 119 wickets at 30.42

Knee surgery in March has robbed England of their quickest bowler for much of the summer. At his best he is electrifying, as seen when recalled for the Headingley Ashes Test two years ago.

Pecking order this summer: No 5 – An automatic pick for the biggest games when fit. Now back bowling in the nets. Speaking last Friday, Rob Key, England’s managing director, said the final Test against India at The Oval was “the target” for Wood’s return.

Chances of making the Ashes: England would take him out to Australia even if he wasn’t fully fit in the hope he could play some part in the series. Averages 26.64 Down Under and his pace terrifies the Aussies. Dream scenario would be pairing him with Archer for the first Test.

Josh Tongue

Age: 27

Record: Four Tests – 19 wickets at 28.21

Bowls at a brisk pace and has an awkward trajectory that troubles batters. Another beset by injuries in recent years.

Pecking order this summer: No 6 – Did well mopping up the India tail in Leeds but is the first to make way when Archer returns.

Chances of making the Ashes: Likely to be in the squad.

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton made his Test debut for England against New Zealand in June 2022 (Photo: Getty)

Age: 31

Record: One Test – 2 wickets at 73

All-round ability – he scored 97 in his only Test against New Zealand three years ago – makes him a decent option.

Pecking order this summer: No 7 – Might play one Test if England decide to rotate heavily.

Chances of making the Ashes: Struggling to get on the plane.

Sam Cook

Age: 27

Record: One Test – 1 wicket at 119

Outstanding county record got him a Test debut against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May. But he had a tough time, with England disappointed by his pace.

Pecking order this summer: No 8 – In the squad as back-up for Woakes.

Chances of making the Ashes: Unlikely to make the cut.

Matthew Potts

Age: 26

Record: 10 Tests – 36 wickets at 29.44

Steady workhorse who can bowl all day and has let nobody down since making his debut in the 2022 summer.

Pecking order this summer: No 9 – Dropped from the Test squad, with England seemingly concluding he doesn’t have what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

Chances of making the Ashes: Zero, unless there is an injury crisis.