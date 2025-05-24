England player ratings vs Zimbabwe as Bashir stars but Cook disappoints

Bashir had to make an impression against Zimbabwe ahead of sterner tests against India and Australia later in the year

Shoaib Bashir took six wickets to inspire England to an innings victory inside three days in Nottingham but Ben Stokes’ men were made to work hard by a spirited Zimbabwe.

With far bigger challenges ahead against India and Australia, this first Test of a year was primarily seen as a warm-up for a team who had not played since the tour of New Zealand five months ago.

Needing seven more wickets to clinch victory when play resumed with Zimbabwe on 30 for two in their second innings following on, England took 20.3 overs to make their first breakthrough of the day, Bashir trapping Sean Williams lbw 12 runs shy of what would have been a brilliant century.

It was the first of many for Bashir on the day as the seamers struggled to make an impression on a flat pitch.

As game as debutant Sam Cook, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue were, none managed to take a wicket on this final day as England were noticeably missing the influence of unavailable seamers Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse.

Stokes, though, fresh from his two-wicket burst on day two, was the only seamer to strike on day three thanks to a catch from the ages from Harry Brook, who leapt high into the air for a one-handed take that dismissed Wessly Madhevere to end a fifth-wicket stand of 65 midway through the afternoon session.

With the tourists missing the injured Richard Ngarava for both innings, just seven wickets were needed to secure the win on this final day.

But the fact it took England 49 overs – and almost two full sessions – will be a slight concern even if the placid Trent Bridge surface provided zero assistance for the seamers.

Player ratings

Cook failed to make his mark on debut (Photo: Reuters)

Zak Crawley 7

After a nightmare run of form, his 124 here was a huge confidence boost to a player England want to be firing for the big series to come against India and Australia.

Ben Duckett 8

The opener, one of the only bright spots of England’s torrid white-ball winter, bullied a weak bowling attack as he struck 140 in 134 balls.

Ollie Pope 9

Like Duckett, Pope was totally dominant, scoring 170 in 166 balls, but this was even more impressive given the speculation over his place in the build-up to this match.

Joe Root 4

Missed out on a big score and dropped a simple catch on day two. But has nothing to prove. Became just the fifth man in history to pass 13,000 Test runs during his sole innings of 34.

Harry Brook 6

Not much can be taken from one quick-fire knock of 58 other than he looks ready for next week’s one-day series against the West Indies, his first assignment as white-ball captain.

Ben Stokes 7

Only bowled 11.2 overs, taking three wickets, but looked back to his best with the ball after injury lay-off – a huge boost to England’s hopes this year. Didn’t get many runs but captained well.

Jamie Smith 5

Only faced four balls with the bat before the declaration but kept well enough. A big summer awaits the Surrey man.

Gus Atkinson 5

After a superb debut year in Test cricket in 2024, he started this one poorly as he struggled to find any penetration. Took three for 75 overall. Improvement needed.

Josh Tongue 5

Looked sharp, regularly bowling at 90 miles per hour. But failed to consistently threaten, taking two wickets. Has a chance this summer to stake his claims for an Ashes place.

Sam Cook 5

Difficult debut for the Essex seamer. Bowled better than his overall figures of one for 119. Hopefully gets another chance.

Shoaib Bashir 8

He’s young, often wayward and the fear is he’ll get taken to the cleaners in Australia next winter. But the off-spinner keeps picking up wickets, nine of them here.