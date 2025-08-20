49
England vs USA: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
330 3 minutes read


The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday night as England face the United States in Sunderland.

England are on form, though, and brimming with confidence as they prepare to play in front of an adoring home crowd. Pre-tournament friendlies against Spain and France yielded two wins by an aggregate score of 137-13.

There are very few weak points to pick at in the England squad, and they will be out to produce a statement win in the World Cup’s curtain-raiser.

England vs USA date, kick-off time and venue

England vs the United States takes place on Friday, August 22, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm BST.

The match will be played in front of over 40,000 fans at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

How to watch England vs USA

TV channel: Live coverage of the match is available via BBC One. The BBC are the official rights holders to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Their broadcast starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans with a valid TV license can also watch the match live online via BBC iPlayer.

Live blog: Follow the match online with Standard Sport’s live blog.

England boss John Mitchell has made no changes from the XV which beat France 40-6 in a pre-tournament friendly.


