England vs USA: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday night as England face the United States in Sunderland.
England are on form, though, and brimming with confidence as they prepare to play in front of an adoring home crowd. Pre-tournament friendlies against Spain and France yielded two wins by an aggregate score of 137-13.
There are very few weak points to pick at in the England squad, and they will be out to produce a statement win in the World Cup’s curtain-raiser.
England vs USA date, kick-off time and venue
England vs the United States takes place on Friday, August 22, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm BST.
The match will be played in front of over 40,000 fans at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
How to watch England vs USA
TV channel: Live coverage of the match is available via BBC One. The BBC are the official rights holders to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.
Their broadcast starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans with a valid TV license can also watch the match live online via BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: Follow the match online with Standard Sport’s live blog.
England boss John Mitchell has made no changes from the XV which beat France 40-6 in a pre-tournament friendly.
He has been boosted ahead of the tournament by the return of Harlequins full-back Kildunne, who missed the final game of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury. She lines up alongside Dow and Jess Breach.
Packer is available after serving a one-match ban for a red card awarded in the Spain friendly.
Three potential World Cup debutants are named on the bench in Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati and Emma Sing, while fellow replacement Emily Scarratt is set to play at her fifth World Cup.
“We have been building nicely into the tournament and now we’re excited to get our campaign underway,” Mitchell said.
“We want to embrace the occasion whilst understanding we have to remain where our feet are and earn the right to progress through the pool stage.”
The US head coach Sione Fukofuka makes five changes from the squad which was beaten 42-10 by Canada last time out, with captain Kate Zackary among those left out of the matchday squad. Scrum-half Cass Bargell and No8 Freda Tafuna drop to the bench to be replaced by Olivia Ortiz and Rachel Johnson, respectively.
England XV: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft (capt), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews.
Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing.
United States XV: Lotte Sharp, Emily Henrich, Ilona Maher, Olivia Ortiz, McKenzie Hawkins, Bulou Mataitoga; Hope Rogers, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Tahlia Brody, Erica Jarrell-Searcy, Georgie Perris-Redding, Rachel Johnson.
Replacements: Paige Stathopoulos, Alivia Leatherman, Charli Jacoby, Rachel Ehrecke, Freda Tafuna, Cassidy Bargell, Kristin Bitter, Sariah Ibarra.
England vs USA head to head (h2h)
These sides’ most recent meeting came in Vancouver last year, England coming away with a 61-21 win. The US’ only win over the Red Rose came in their first meeting back in 1991.
England vs USA prediction
While American rugby is in a rather good spot at the moment, following the founding of a domestic semi-professional league earlier this year, they face a mighty task to turn England over.
All the cards have fallen in the Red Roses’ favour to launch their World Cup with a statement win. They are the tournament hosts, the odds-on favourites to win, and facing a relative minnow.
Not to mention, their squad – at full strength for this match – boasts several world leaders in their positions, including the likes of Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer, and Abby Dow.
Looking at the vicious beatings England have handed out in their pre-tournament friendlies, this has the makings of a long eighty minutes for the US.
England to win by eighty points.
England vs USA match odds
United States to win: 50/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
