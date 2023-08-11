38
Topsy Ojo column: Billy Vunipola as England’s only World Cup No8 puts big demands on team-mates

T

o go deep into the Rugby World Cup, England will need their back-row forwards to carry 15 to 20 times a match — and to get over the gainline every single time.

That is why I thought the inclusion of just one specialist No8 in Billy Vunipola was the biggest surprise omission from head coach Steve Borthwick’s 33-man England squad for the fast-approaching tournament.


