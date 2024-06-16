Riot police deployed as violence erupts at bar ahead of England vs Serbia match

Violence broke out in Gelsenkirchen ahead of England’s first Euro 2024 game against Serbia on Sunday night.

Police in riot gear have blocked off roads in the German city after fighting broke out in the streets around a steakhouse where Serbia fans had gathered.

While local police told i that the altercation did not involve England fans, it is not yet clear who the clashes involved.

The altercation took place down a side street away from the main square, Heinrich-König-Platz, where the majority of England fans are congregating.

Aftermath of clashes between fans ahead of the match between England and Serbia (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)



Police secure the area outside a restaurant where a Serbia fan was attacked by a masked fan in Gelsenkirchen city centre (Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)



Police officers secure the area ahead of the match (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)



More than 30,000 England fans descended on Gelsenkirchen for the match, which German, English and Serbian police have deemed “high-risk”.

Over 10,000 Serbian fans were also said to attend the game, with Gelsenkirchen’s chief of police Peter Both raising concerns that around 500 “violence-seeking ­Serbian ­hooligans” would be among the fans.

Footage from Sky News showed a group of fans at a bar in central Gelsenkirchen toppling tables and throwing glasses and chairs before riot police were seen chasing a group of fans.

We have just witnessed fighting in the streets of Gelsenkirchen – around a bar being used by Serbia fans.

Unclear if fans from another country was involved. Footage of the unrest I filmed just now on @skynews Report from the scene ahead of England-Serbia #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/v78SrYQEGn — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 16, 2024

England fan Dale Randal told Sky News: “We were just ordering a meal. There was a bunch of Serbian guys, supporters, just in one end of the precinct.

“And then there was a lot of shouting. There was a lot of noise that was going on, singing.

“Then all of a sudden, bottles started to be thrown. Not sure where it started from, but it all escalated. And all of a sudden there were chairs, there were tables, and there was a lot of fighting.

He added: “We were just sitting having our meal, and all of a sudden it was chaos within seconds.”

A second video shared on X appears to show police in riot gear clashing with fans in a street in Gelsenkirchen.

Policing is expected to be more challenging after UEFA asked for barriers to be removed inside the Arena AufSchalke stadium, while both sides will be seated close together and two-thirds of tickets will go to mixed areas.

Fans are being served lower-alcohol beer in the stadium and have been banned from drinking in the stands as a safety precaution.

Before the match, chief inspector Christof Burghardt told Sky News: “I think it’s a very high-risk game because of the history, because of the hooligans both sides have.”

He added: “Serbia has many hooligans. The English guys, with alcohol, they are sometimes very aggressive.

“So it’s a great job to do this, to prepare, so that hopefully nothing will happen.”

The clashes come after German police shot down a man with an axe close to a Euros fan zone in Hamburg earlier today.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli area of the city, where police said the man had threatened officers.

The suspect was shot and is now receiving medical treatment, police said.

Violence also broke out yesterday when over 100 Albanian fans reportedly tried to attack Italian fans in Dortmund.

Last season the Met Police’s football unit secured 160 football banning orders for a range of offences, including tragedy chanting, racially aggravated public order offences and possession of class A drugs.

Most fans issued with a banning order were required to surrender their passports to police before the start of the European Championships and are prohibited from travelling to Germany for the tournament.

Chief Inspector Pete Dearden, who leads football policing for the Met, told i : “This has been a brilliant effort from the football policing unit to secure the banning orders and prevent serious disorder taking place in our communities on matchday.

“We know the Euros is going to be a hugely popular tournament for fans travelling from London to watch England hopefully bring football home.

“Our dedicated football officers have worked tirelessly with clubs across the capital to secure the bans for fans who cause disorder at domestic matches to stop them doing the same abroad.”

This is a live story and is being updated.