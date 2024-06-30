Latest score and updates from Euro 2024 clash

England face Slovakia this evening in Gelsenkirchen in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

After topping Group C, Gareth Southgate’s men know only victory will be enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions beat Serbia in their opening game before being forced to settle for draws with Denmark and Slovenia.

Slovakia meanwhile qualified for the knockout stages after finishing third in Group E in which all four teams ended on four points.