33
8
49
37
40
39
30
2
34
4
25
38
20
46
31
13
11
26
29
16
44
3
22
1
35
9
18
24
15
14
32
5
10
43
48
23
Latest score and updates from Euro 2024 clash

Latest score and updates from Euro 2024 clash

2024-06-30Last Updated: 2024-06-30
340 Less than a minute


England face Slovakia this evening in Gelsenkirchen in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

After topping Group C, Gareth Southgate’s men know only victory will be enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions beat Serbia in their opening game before being forced to settle for draws with Denmark and Slovenia.

Slovakia meanwhile qualified for the knockout stages after finishing third in Group E in which all four teams ended on four points.

Follow i’s live blog for the latest updates:


Source link

2024-06-30Last Updated: 2024-06-30
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-06-27
Jose Mourinho agrees shock Fenerbahce deal with management return imminent

Jose Mourinho agrees shock Fenerbahce deal with management return imminent

2024-05-31
Arsenal: Six appeal can give Mikel Arteta forward thrust needed to mount serious title challenge

Arsenal: Six appeal can give Mikel Arteta forward thrust needed to mount serious title challenge

2023-12-02
Two Luton Town tickets up for grabs as part of Southern Rail and Thameslink TikTok competition

Two Luton Town tickets up for grabs as part of Southern Rail and Thameslink TikTok competition

2024-02-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo