Onus is on Gareth Southgate after Jude Bellingham brilliance saves England in heart-stopping close shave

Working backwards from the result, Southgate was vindicated in sticking with Bellingham and Kane, both clearly exhausted, and his subs made a difference. Cole Palmer, England’s first change shortly after the hour, was lively, while Ivan Toney’s introduction in the 94th minute may have sowed enough panic in the Slovakia box to make space for Bellingham. Toney then met a sliced cross from Eberechi Eze, another sub, to cannily head into Kane’s path.