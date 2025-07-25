Where to watch the Euros 2025 final as Lionesses take on Spain

Venues across the UK are gearing up to show the Lionesses’ Euros final match this Sunday

Football could be coming home once again courtesy of the Lionesses, who have made it through the finals of the Euros 2025.

After a last-minute victory over Italy in extra time in the semi-final on Tuesday, the reigning champions now find themselves in the Euros finals once again.

This time they face Spain on Sunday at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

England fans who want to soak up all the atmosphere of the stadium but do not have tickets for the match need not despair.

You can still head to big screens across the country to share in the highs and lows of the Lionesses’ final bid for glory.

The Lionesses celebrate after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final football match between England and Italy on 22 July, 2025. (Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/ Getty)

Where to watch England vs Spain in the Euros final

Venues across the UK will be hosting big screenings of the Euro final on Sunday, with tickets selling out fast.

But for football fans who cannot make it to the special screenings, there are still plenty of local pubs that will be showing the match too.

Nationwide pub chain Greene King and London-based group Urban Pubs and Bars have already announced that they will be screening the match in many of their venues.

Between the Bridges, South Bank, London

Featuring two video walls, bars, and street food vendors, the venue between Waterloo and Westminster bridges on the South Bank offers unreserved seating and standing for the screening.

Open from 4pm to 8pm, Between the Bridges tickets cost from £6.18 and are for adults only.

Boxpark, Croydon

The entertainment centre company Boxpark has sold out at its London venues of Wembley, Camden, and Shoreditch for the Euros final, but there are still tickets available for Croydon in South London.

Based in George Street, Croydon, the venue will be open from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, offering food and drink and HD screens indoors and outdoors.

Tickets are still available for the playbox booth of 12, which includes drinks and a private screen, priced from £258.54.

AO Arena, Manchester

Fan zone firm Road to Victory is teaming up with the city’s AO Arena to screen the Women’s Euros final on Sunday.

The venue will be open from 3.30pm until 7pm (unless the match goes to penalties), with last entry at 5pm.

General admission tickets start from £9 and VIP tickets cost £49.50.

Boxpark, Liverpool

Boxpark Liverpool still has tickets available for Sunday night for those wanting to watch the highs and lows of the final with fellow fans.

The venue at Cains Brewery Village in Beaufort Street will be open from 3pm to 8pm.

General admission tickets are priced from £11.52 (including booking fee).

TOCA @The Bullring, Birmingham

Fan park firm 4theFans is partnering with TOCA Social to offer a big screen experience in the heart of Birmingham at The Bullring, and families are welcome.

Based in Saint Martin’s Walk, bars, food stalls, and big screens are provided – fans can create the atmosphere.

Tickets are still available and prices start from £4.50.

England fans can soak up the atmosphere and watch all the action at giant screenings across the UK (Photo: Alishia Abodunde/Getty)

Millennium Square, Leeds

The Millennium Square in the centre of Leeds will be holding a giant screening of the final on Sunday.

Run by the city council, the event is open to all ages with doors open from 3.30pm.

Food and drink stall will be available, and admission is free.

St James’ Stack, Newcastle

St James’ Stack in Newcastle city centre will be hosting a big screening of the women’s Euro final on Sunday.

The food and drink venue and official fanzone for Newcastle United is showing Arsenal vs Newcastle from 12.30pm followed by the Euros final.

This is not a ticketed event; entry is on a walk-in basis, and families are welcome.

Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Head to Ashton Gate Stadium, home of Bristol City FC, to get the big screen experience for Sunday’s final.

The stadium’s Independence Sports Bar will be open from 3pm with food and drink available.

Tickets cost from £6 plus a booking fee.

Brewdog, Cardiff

Craft beer and pub chain Brewdog will have a giant screening of the Euros final in their Cardiff venue just across the road from the Principality Stadium.

Beer is on tap and food will be available at the city centre pub.

Fans can book a table to ensure they get a seat for the action.

The Festival, Edinburgh

Belhaven Brewery’s The Festival pub in Edinburgh has been screening the entire Euros tournament and will have the final on Sunday on its big screen.

Based on Morrison Street, fans are advised to book a table for the event, although there will also be space for walk-ins.

No deposit is required.