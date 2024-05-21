40
44
13
11
2
30
43
18
32
39
15
8
38
1
10
14
49
26
48
31
9
33
37
29
23
20
4
46
22
16
3
5
25
34
35
24
Marcus Rashford: England Euro 2024 squad snub explained by Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford: England Euro 2024 squad snub explained by Gareth Southgate

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
330 Less than a minute


The striker has traditionally played well for his country but his form for Manchester United was too poor to ignore


Source link

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton attacker Ogbene urges Ireland to control their own destiny with Netherlands victory

Luton attacker Ogbene urges Ireland to control their own destiny with Netherlands victory

2023-09-10
Gabriel Jesus has fallen into the same trap at Arsenal as he did at Man City

Gabriel Jesus has fallen into the same trap at Arsenal as he did at Man City

2024-04-03
Andy Murry on brink of defeat at Geneva Open before weather intervenes

Andy Murry on brink of defeat at Geneva Open before weather intervenes

2024-05-20
Carlos Alcaraz admits his father has been filming Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon training sessions

Carlos Alcaraz admits his father has been filming Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon training sessions

2023-07-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo