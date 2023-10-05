England squad: Bukayo Saka in amid Arsenal injury fears as Raheem Sterling exile continues

B ukayo Saka has been included in the latest England squad, as Arsenal face an anxious wait over his fitness ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Manchester City.

Saka suffered a suspected hamstring tweak against Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday and was set for further scans on Thursday after initial medical checks on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is a major doubt to face Manchester City at Emirates Stadium, but has been named in the England squad for a friendly against Australia next Friday and a Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy the following Tuesday. He will continue to be assessed before it is decided if he will join up with the England squad at St. George’s Park next week.

Saka was forced off injured for the third time in as many games against Lens, having been substituted in Premier League games against Tottenham and Bournemouth. He has started 87 consecutive Premier League games and would benefit from a rest. But, for now, Gareth Southgate hopes the Arsenal winger will be available for selection.

It seems unlikely Saka will feature in the friendly against Australia at Wembley. England could then secure qualification for Euro 2024 when they face Italy at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling’s England exile continues with the Chelsea forward again overlooked by Southgate. Sterling has not been named in an England squad since the World Cup in Qatar and is now running out of time to force his way back into Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024.

Ollie Watkins has been rewarded for his strong start to the season, along with West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen , though his Hammers team-mate James Ward-Prowse misses out. Bowen has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and will hope for a chance to impress Southgate as he targets a spot at Euro 2024 next summer.

England squad in full

GK: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

DEF: Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Fikayo Tomori, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill

MID: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

ATT: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Edide Nketiah, Harry Kane