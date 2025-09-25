43
England team vs Canada: Red Roses unchanged for Women’s Rugby World Cup final

2025-09-25Last Updated: 2025-09-25
336 1 minute read


England have named an unchanged starting XV and bench for Saturday’s World Cup final against Canada at Allianz Stadium.

In a vote of confidence in the 23 that came through a test of character in England’s last four clash with France, they have been offered the chance to claim the game’s ultimate prize for the first time since 2014.

The selection means centre Megan Jones, who has been shortlisted for world player of the year, and wing Jess Breach will have started all six of the Red Roses’ games in the tournament.

Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison remain as first choice half-backs while Zoe Aldcroft leads the team from blindside flanker.

England are odds-on to prevail in a repeat of the 2014 showpiece but are under pressure to prove they can deliver on the greatest stage of all having appeared in the previous six finals, yet won only one of them.

“Our staff and players have worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament,” head coach John Mitchell said.

“Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport.


