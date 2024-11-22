England make two changes for final autumn Test against Japan

George Furbank and Tom Curry have been brought into England‘s starting XV for the final Test of the autumn against Japan.

Steve Borthwick makes just the two changes for Sunday’s match after what has been a month to forget for England, having lost to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham already.

That hat-trick of defeats made it five losses in a row, with England last tasting victory when beating Japan 52-17 in June. That preceded a 2-0 series defeat in New Zealand.

Despite this run, England will be expected to overcome Japan once more as they go up against former head coach Eddie Jones.

Jones is under pressure after recent heavy defeats to Fiji, New Zealand and France, although his side did stop the rot with a 36-20 win over Uruguay last Saturday.

For England, Curry comes in for Chandler Cunningham-South at No 6 as Borthwick continues to examine his back-row options, while Furbank replaces Freddie Steward – who drops out of the 23 entirely – at full-back.

Curry starts just two weeks after he was knocked out against Australia – his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years.

“We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo,” Borthwick said.

“Japan are a dangerous team so it’s important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes.”

England team to face Japan Backs: 15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 68 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 38 caps)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps) Forwards: 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 65 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 96 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 87 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 55 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 39 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 36 caps) – vice-captain Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 5 caps)

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 14 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 10 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 10 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour is poised to make his Test debut off the bench despite only being called into the training squad when Joe Marler announced his Test retirement in the build-up to the opener against New Zealand.

Opoku-Fordjour, a member of the England Under-20 team that won the junior world cup during the summer, will provide cover at tighthead prop. It means that Test centurion Dan Cole loses his place on the bench.

George Ford is also missing among the replacements, with Fin Smith preferred as fly-half cover for Smith in his first appearance of the autumn.

Additional reporting from PA.