England team vs Japan: Tom Curry returns for autumn finale after latest concussion
Under-pressure head coach Steve Borthwick has made two changes to his starting lineup for Sunday’s final Autumn Nations Series Test at Twickenham as he bids to end a woeful five-match losing run – their worst since 2018 that includes three straight home losses for the first time since 2006 – that has led to increased scrutiny on his position.
Having fully recovered from hip surgery, the big-hitting Curry started for England for the first time since last year’s World Cup semi-final run in their autumn opener against the All Blacks, having missed the Six Nations and made three consecutive substitute appearances on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.
He impressed and retained his starting berth against Australia, only to suffer a concussion while trying to tackle Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini.
That was combative flanker Curry’s fifth concussion in the last two years and came after he had also been concussed playing for Sale at the start of their Premiership campaign in September.
England assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge insisted this week that Curry was “100 per cent fit, healthy and ready to go” having “been through every protocol that exists”, but admitted that they were working to improve his tackle technique in a bid to lessen the risk of further head injuries moving forward.
The 26-year-old has been selected at blindside flanker as England brace for Eddie Jones’ first return to Twickenham since being sacked following seven years in charge in December 2022, joining Sam Underhill and Ben Earl in the back row as Chandler Cunningham-South drops to the bench.
Recovered: England insist that Tom Curry is “100 per cent ready” to play against Japan this weekend
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Furbank also retakes his starting berth at full-back, having held down the No15 shirt in recent months before Freddie Steward’s prowess under the high ball was preferred against South Africa last weekend.
Steward is omitted from the matchday squad entirely against Japan, with Fin Smith replacing George Ford as fly-half cover for the in-form Marcus Smith.
20-year-old Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is also poised to make his England Test debut off the bench on Sunday, with veteran Dan Cole dropping out.
Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and wing Ollie Sleightholme keep their starting berths after both coming in against the Springboks, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso still sidelined with his own concussion suffered against Australia.
England team to face Japan
Starting XV: Furbank; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Sleightholme; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George (c), Stuart; Itoje, Martin; T Curry, Underhill, Earl
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Baxter, Opoku-Fordjour, Isiekwe, Cunningham-South, Randall, F Smith, Roebuck
Source link