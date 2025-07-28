England Euro 2025 trophy parade: Route and times confirmed to celebrate Lionesses win
Chloe Kelly fired in the decisive spot-kick as England beat Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win a second successive Euros crown on Sunday, successfully defending the title they won three years ago after an enthralling game that ended 1-1 after extra time.
It was another spectacular turnaround from Sarina Wiegman’s side, who came back from two goals down to beat Sweden in a shootout in the last eight and beat Italy in the semi-finals with another extra-time goal from Kelly.
When is England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade?
The FA have confirmed an open-top bus parade in central London on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
The planned route will start at 12.10pm BST and take the bus along The Mall and towards Buckingham Palace, when a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial begin at around 12.30pm. The ceremony will be hosted by former England star Alex Scott.
Sealed: Lucy Bronze kisses the Euros trophy
AFP via Getty Images
A statement from the FA read: The event is free to attend, and those attending will be able to watch the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force welcome home the victorious England team, enjoy live music from DJ CharStape and see tournament highlights shown on big screens, before Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses take the stage for a special European Championship winners trophy lift presentation.”
The celebrations will be broadcast on free-to-air channels from the BBC and ITV, and on Sky, with coverage starting at 12pm.
The statement continued: “Further details on the homecoming celebration event, including general guidance, timings and travel information, will be shared in due course. London is going to be very busy so people should plan their visits carefully, both coming into central London and travelling home.”
Source link