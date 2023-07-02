England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

The Young Lions have been superb so far in the tournament, winning all three of their matches to cruise through Group C and cement themselves as one of the big favourites to go all the way.

Even Lee Carsley making eight changes did not slow England down against Germany last time out, as they eased to a third straight victory to send the defending champions crashing out.

England have not won this tournament since 1984, twice losing in the semi-finals since then, and they now come up against a Portugal side who were beaten finalists two years ago.

It has not been a particularly convincing showing up to this point though, picking up one just point from their opening two group-stage matches and edging into the last-eight as runners-up in Group A thanks to a last-gasp winner against Belgium.

How to watch England U21 vs Portugal

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown live on television in the UK. However, coverage is available online via a live stream on the official Uefa website.

Live blog: You can also follow England vs Portugal live with Standard Sport‘s matchday blog.