England U21 vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England are in quarter-final action at the European Under-21 Championship in Kutaisi this evening. It’s been a superb tournament for the Young Lions so far, topping Group C without conceding a single goal and cruising through to the knockout stages after three consecutive 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and defending champions Germany respectively.
Now Lee Carsley’s free-flowing side have their sights firmly set on a first appearance in the last four of this competition since 2017, and possibly even a first title since their back-to-back triumphs in 1982 and 1984. But first they must plot a route past Portugal, runners-up two years ago who beat England in Slovenia in 2021 as they crashed out in the groups again.
But Rui Jorge’s team are yet to impress in this edition, squeezing through Group A behind co-hosts Georgia, to whom they lost, after drawing with the Netherlands and narrowly edging out Belgium. Israel await tonight’s winners in a semi-final showdown on Wednesday after their dramatic penalty shootout win over Georgia on Saturday. Follow England vs Portugal live at the U21 Euros below!
Live updates
Portugal unchanged from Belgium win
Portugal are unchanged from the nervy late 2-1 win over Belgium that secured their passage through to the quarter-finals, sealed via an 89th-minute Tiago Dantas penalty in Tbilisi on Tuesday evening.
Talented winger Diego Moreira, who has just joined Chelsea’s ranks from Benfica, is on the bench.
Portugal lineup
Starting XI: Biai, Carlos, Amaro, Penetra, Tavares, Costa, Dantas, Conceicao, Neves, Silva, Neto
England revert to lineup from opening win
So Lee Carsley does reverse most of those eight changes seen against Germany as expected, with the likes of Max Aarons, Levi Colwill, James Garner, captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon all returning.
However, Emile Smith Rowe remains on the bench as Jacob Ramsey maintains his starting berth after another swashbuckling display against the Germans.
James Trafford keeps his place in goal and Ben Johnson drops out with Aarons back after illness.
It’s the same lineup that started the Group C opener against the Czech Republic, with Tommy Doyle fit for the bench after a knee issue.
England subs
Thomas, Skipp, Archer, Smith Rowe, Branthwaite, Griffiths, Cresswell, Johnson, Doyle, Palmer, Rushworth
England XI: Trafford, Aarons, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Gibbs-White, Ramsey, Gordon, Garner, Jones, Gomes, Madueke
The official team news has landed!
Lineups on the way…
A look at this evening’s venue – the 14,700-capacity Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, west Georgia.
It was the scene of England’s comfortable 2-0 win over Israel last Sunday, when both Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe were on the scoresheet for the Young Lions.
Will it be a happy hunting ground for Lee Carsley’s side again today?
England boss Carsley frustrated by lack of TV coverage
Lee Carsley has admitted his frustration at no UK broadcaster choosing to pick up today’s quarter-final clash.
Fans wanting to watch the games out in Romania and Georgia have so far had to tune in via live streams on the official Uefa website, with the likes of Sky Sports, BT and the BBC all choosing not to buy the broadcasting rights to screen the competition live.
And that won’t change this evening either, though you have to think that someone will surely want to show the semi-finals and final, were England to get that far.
“It’s a little bit frustrating because you always want to showcase the next generation,” Carsley said.
“It would’ve been brilliant for more people to see what the next senior internationals look like. We hope if we can keep progressing then we can get a little bit more coverage.”
England vs Portugal prediction
After flattering to deceive so often on the biggest stage under Aidy Boothroyd, England finally look to be making the most of their enviable depth of talent under Lee Carsley.
They were fantastic in the group stage, ruthlessly dispatching each opponent with an aura of composed calm and complete control, leaving plenty in the tank for the knockouts.
Portugal have good recent pedigree in this competition, but their group campaign was far more hectic and concerning.
We expect the Young Lions to roar on into the semis for another meeting with Israel, whom they have already brushed aside comfortably once.
England to win, 2-0.
England U21 team news
England’s supreme squad depth was on full display in their final Group C outing against defending champions Germany, whom they comfortably beat and consigned to an ignominious early exit on Wednesday despite making a total of eight changes to their starting lineup with top spot and a quarter-final against Portugal already secured.
Many of those that came in will have given Lee Carsley serious food for thought in another dominant display that could and should have led to more goals, though the expectation is that most of those alterations will be reversed, allowing the likes of Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Gordon to return.
However, the Young Lions are missing Harvey Elliott, who scored a wonderful solo counter-attacking goal against Germany. The Liverpool midfielder is not available today due to a pre-planned family engagement, though should be back if England advance to the semi-finals.
Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has also been doubtful due to a knee issue sustained in training.
