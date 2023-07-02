35
45
18
31
43
21
1
23
38
25
4
20
15
29
48
13
5
34
47
28
11
16
30
14
46
44
49
22
7
2
33
40
24
10
50
9
37
39
8
32
26
3

England U21 vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

139 3 minutes read


England are in quarter-final action at the European Under-21 Championship in Kutaisi this evening. It’s been a superb tournament for the Young Lions so far, topping Group C without conceding a single goal and cruising through to the knockout stages after three consecutive 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and defending champions Germany respectively.

Now Lee Carsley’s free-flowing side have their sights firmly set on a first appearance in the last four of this competition since 2017, and possibly even a first title since their back-to-back triumphs in 1982 and 1984. But first they must plot a route past Portugal, runners-up two years ago who beat England in Slovenia in 2021 as they crashed out in the groups again.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League relegation permutations: What Everton, Leicester and Leeds need to stay up today

Premier League relegation permutations: What Everton, Leicester and Leeds need to stay up today

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

Who Got Paid, Traded Or Nothing?

Ivan Toney: Thomas Frank questions key part of Brentford striker’s ban

Ivan Toney: Thomas Frank questions key part of Brentford striker’s ban

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo