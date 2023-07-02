England U21 vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England are in quarter-final action at the European Under-21 Championship in Kutaisi this evening. It’s been a superb tournament for the Young Lions so far, topping Group C without conceding a single goal and cruising through to the knockout stages after three consecutive 2-0 wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and defending champions Germany respectively.

Now Lee Carsley’s free-flowing side have their sights firmly set on a first appearance in the last four of this competition since 2017, and possibly even a first title since their back-to-back triumphs in 1982 and 1984. But first they must plot a route past Portugal, runners-up two years ago who beat England in Slovenia in 2021 as they crashed out in the groups again.

But Rui Jorge’s team are yet to impress in this edition, squeezing through Group A behind co-hosts Georgia, to whom they lost, after drawing with the Netherlands and narrowly edging out Belgium. Israel await tonight’s winners in a semi-final showdown on Wednesday after their dramatic penalty shootout win over Georgia on Saturday. Follow England vs Portugal live at the U21 Euros below!