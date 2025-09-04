32
England vs Andorra: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-09-04Last Updated: 2025-09-04
337 1 minute read

As a result, England are in total control of Group K and will be aiming to take another big step towards confirming their place at the World Cup next summer.

That said, Tuchel will be expected to ensure England return to winning ways against an Andorra side that has made a terrible start to qualification.

Without a single point after four games, Andorra sit bottom of the table with no goals scored and a minus eight goal difference.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Andorra is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The match will take place at Villa Park.

Where to watch England vs Andorra

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV. Coverage starts at 4pm BST on ITV1 ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX will offer a live stream service.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

England vs Andorra team news

For one reason or another, Thomas Tuchel is without as many as 10 players from the last squad. Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill are all sidelined through injury.


Source link

